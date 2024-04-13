Provided By
BetMGM Bonus Code UFC 300: NDMAX150 for $1,500 First Bet Bonus on Pereira vs Hill, Gaethje vs Holloway
Ahead of UFC 300, new customers at BetMGM can earn themselves a $1,500 first bet bonus to use on the full card by signing up with the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150.
With this offer, new customers can get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if their first cash bet loses. This refund will be to the value of your first stake with BetMGM. If the bet wins, the winnings will be credited to your account.
With a stacked UFC 300 card to come featuring 13 fights across the main card, preliminary card, and early prelims, now is the perfect time to claim this BetMGM bonus code offer. Be sure to sign up with the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150 to be eligible for this BetMGM promo.
Read on to learn more about how to claim the BetMGM bonus code today.
How to claim the BetMGM Bonus Code for UFC 300
- Click here to be taken to the BetMGM sign-up page.
- Click ‘sign up now’.
- Enter your email address and select your password.
- Fill in the remaining personal details required, such as your name and the last four digits of your social security number.
- Enter the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150, when prompted.
- Log in, make your first deposit, and place a first bet of up to $1,500 on any UFC 300 market(s).
- If the bet wins, the winnings will be credited to your account. If it loses, receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets to play again.
- Enjoy!
BetMGM Legal States
BetMGM is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
Full UFC 300 Card
Main Card
- Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill
- Weili Zhang vs Yan Xiaonan
- Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
- Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan
- Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage
Preliminary Card
- Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic
- Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling
- Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison
- Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes
Early Prelims
- Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano
- Jessica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez
- Bobby Green vs Jim Miller
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt
