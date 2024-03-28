BetMGM Bonus Code NDMAX150 Unlocks $1,500 Bonus for March Madness Sweet Sixteen

Use the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150 when signing up for the first time in the United States to unlock a $1,500 first bet bonus ahead of the Sweet Sixteen round in March Madness.

The Sweet Sixteen tips off on Thursday night, featuring UNC, UConn, and Arizona, before Duke battles Houston in the standout game on Friday.

By signing up using the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150, new customers can get their first bet paid back in bonus bets if it loses, up to the value of $1,500.

BetMGM will refund your losses to the value of your first wager. For example, if your first cash bet worth $500 loses, you will get $500 in bonus bets credited to your account. If your first bet wins, the winnings will be credited to your account.

Full information about how to claim this welcome promo is available below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Claiming the betMGM Bonus Code for March Madness Sweet Sixteen

Click here to be taken to the BetMGM sign-up page. Click ‘sign up now’. Enter your email address and choose your password. Enter the remaining required personal information, such as your name and the last four digits of your social security number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150, when prompted. Log in, make your first deposit, and place a first bet of up to $1,500. If the bet wins, the winnings will be credited to your account. If it loses, receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets to play again. Enjoy!

BetMGM Legal States

BetMGM is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

March Madness Games Today (02/28)

(2) Arizona vs (6) Clemson – 7:09 PM ET

(1) UConn vs (5) San Diego State – 7:39 PM ET

(1) North Carolina vs (4) Alabama – 9:39 PM ET

(2) Iowa State vs (3) Illinois – 10:09 PM ET

March Madness Games Today (02/29)

(2) Marquette vs (11) NC State – 7:09 PM ET

(1) Purdue vs (5) Gonzaga – 7:39 PM ET

(1) Houston vs (4) Duke – 9:39 PM ET

(2) Tennessee vs (3) Creighton – 10:09 PM ET

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy