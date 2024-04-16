Provided By

BetMGM Bonus Code: NDMAX150 for $1,500 Bonus on NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament

The BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150 can earn new customers a $1,500 first bet bonus to use this week on the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament games.

With the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150, new customers are able to get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if their first cash bet is lost with the sportsbook. This applies only if your first bet loses; if it wins, the winnings will be credited to your account.

This bonus can be applied throughout the course of this week as the NBA reaches the postseason, starting with the opening Play-In Tournament games on Tuesday night. The action starts with Lakers vs Pelicans and Warriors vs Kings before Wednesday’s action features Heat vs 76ers and Hawks vs Bulls.

To learn more about how to claim this exclusive BetMGM bonus code in time for this week’s NBA action, read below.

How to claim the BetMGM Bonus Code for NBA Play-In Tournament

Click here to be taken to the BetMGM sign-up page. Click ‘sign up now’. Enter your email address and select your password. Fill in the remaining personal details required, such as your name and the last four digits of your social security number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150, when prompted. Log in, make your first deposit, and place a first bet of up to $1,500. If the bet wins, the winnings will be credited to your account. If it loses, receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets to play again. Enjoy!

BetMGM Legal States

BetMGM is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Lakers vs Pelicans – 7:30 PM ET

Warriors vs Kings – 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Heat vs 76ers – 7:00 PM ET

Hawks vs Bulls 9:30 PM ET

