BetMGM Bonus Code: NDMAX150 for $1,500 Bonus on Game 2 of NBA Playoffs First Round

Use the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150 when joining BetMGM for the first time this week to get a $1,500 first bet bonus to use on any Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Under the terms of this bonus, new customers can get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if their first bet loses with the sportsbook. The size of the bonus bets will be determined by the size of your first wager and be equal to it.

Be sure to use the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150 when signing up to be eligible for this promo. There are eight NBA Playoff games taking place between Monday and Wednesday, all of which the bonus can be used on.

Read below to learn how to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer today.

How to claim the BetMGM NC Bonus Code for NBA Playoffs

Click here to be taken to the BetMGM sign-up page. Click ‘sign up now’. Enter your email address and select your password. Fill in the remaining personal details required. Enter the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150, when prompted. Log in, make your first deposit worth at least $10, and place a first bet of up to $1,500. If the bet wins, the winnings will be credited to your account. If it loses, receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets to play again. Enjoy!

BetMGM Legal States

BetMGM is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

NBA Playoffs First Round Game 2 Schedule

Monday, April 22, 2024

Magic vs Cavaliers – 7:00 PM ET

76ers vs Knicks – 7:30 PM ET

Lakers vs Nuggets – 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Suns vs Timberwolves – 7:30 PM ET

Pacers vs Bucks – 8:30 PM ET

Mavericks vs Clippers – 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Heat vs Celtics – 7:00 PM ET

Pelicans vs Thunder – 9:30 PM ET

