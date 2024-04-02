Provided By

BetMGM Bonus Code April 2024: NDMAX150 for $1,500 First Bet Bonus

New BetMGM customers in the United States who sign up using the bonus code NDMAX150 will get a $1,500 first bet bonus to use on any sport you choose this month.

With March Madness reaching the Final Four this week and the NBA Playoffs starting this month, April is set to be an exciting month for sports fans. By signing up with the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150, you can get $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if your first cash bet loses.

Under the terms of this deal, the size of your refund will be equal to the value of your first stake, capped at $1,500. The bonus bets will only be credited if your first cash bet loses, with winning bets seeing the returns credited to your account.

Find out how to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer in April 2024 below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to claim the BetMGM Bonus Code in April 2024

Click here to be taken to the BetMGM sign-up page. Click ‘sign up now’. Enter your email address and choose your password. Enter the remaining required personal information, such as your name and the last four digits of your social security number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150, when prompted. Log in, make your first deposit, and place a first bet of up to $1,500. If the bet wins, the winnings will be credited to your account. If it loses, receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets to play again. Enjoy!

BetMGM Legal States

BetMGM is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy