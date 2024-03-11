Provided By

bet365 NC Bonus Code AMCBONUS: Choose $1k First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $200

The bet365 NC bonus code AMCBONUS allows new customers in North Carolina to choose between one of two welcome promos.

bet365 launches in North Carolina for the first time on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 12:00 PM ET, as sports betting is made legal in the state.

New customers can choose between a $1,000 first bet safety net or $200 in bonus bets guaranteed when placing a bet worth at least $5.

Use the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS during the sign-up process to be eligible to choose one of the bonuses. If you sign up before 12:00 PM ET, you can get an extra $100 in bonus bets. For more on how to claim the bet365 bonus code and what each bet365 promo entails, read on.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to claim the bet365 Bonus Code in North Carolina

Follow each of the steps outlined below to claim the bet365 bonus code offer in North Carolina from Monday, March 11, 2024, at 12:00 PM ET.

Click here to be taken to the bet365 NC sign-up page. Create an account with bet365 by entering your personal information on the registration page. Verify your account and log in. Choose which bet365 promo you wish to claim upon signing up. Make your first deposit and place your qualifying bet. Wait for the qualifying bet to settle before claiming your bonus bets.

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net Explained

If you select the $1,000 first bet safety net, bet365 will refund your first bet in bonus bets up to $1,000 if it loses. This bonus bet refund will be an exact match to the level of your first stake with bet365, up to a cap of $1,000. For example, if you place a first bet of up to $500 and it loses, you will get $500 back in bonus bets to play with. However, if your first bet wins, you the winnings are yours to keep.

Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Explained

The second option is $200 in bonus bets guaranteed when you bet $5. This $5 qualifying bet must be placed on a selection at odds of -500, and, win or lose, bet365 will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets to use once the bet has settled. These bonus bets come with a 7-day expiry attached to them, and potential returns from wagers placed using the bonus bets will not include the bonus stake.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

Outside of North Carolina, new customers can choose between a $1,000 first bet safety net, or $150 in bonus bets you bet $5.

FAQs

What is the bet365 NC Bonus Code?

The bet365 NC bonus code AMCBONUS will entitle new customers to a $1,000 first bet safety net or $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5.

What is the legal age to use bet365 in North Carolina?

Users of bet365 in North Carolina must be aged 21 or older. Customers can sign up from Monday, March 11, 2024.

What is the bet365 NC sign-up bonus?

By joining bet365 in North Carolina, new customers can choose between a $1,000 first bet safety net or a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promo.