Provided By

bet365 NBA Offer: Get $25 in Bonus Bets with $50 Same Game Parlay today

Existing customers at bet365 can get $25 in bonus bets tonight by wagering $50 or more on any NBA same game parlay.

New customers can also get this bonus by signing up using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS, which will grant access to this promotion as well as one of the two welcome bonuses. The $1,000 first bet safety net or a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets promo is on offer.

For the $25 in bonus bets, customers must wager $50 on a Same Game Parlay, Same Game Parlay+, or Parlay today on the NBA. Once completed, you will receive $25 in bonus bets from bet365.

If you wager between $20 and $49.99, you will receive a further $10 in bonus bets. There are nine NBA games taking place tonight that you can use this bonus on. Read on to learn how to claim the bonus today.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

How to Claim bet365 NBA Same-Game Parlay Offer

Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page. For new customers, sign up using the bet365 bonus AMCBONUS, while existing customers can log in. Deposit and wager $50 on any Same Game Parlay, Same Game Parlay+, or Parlay today on the NBA. Once placed, bet365 will credit your account with $25 in bonus bets.

NBA Games Today (04/02)

Bucks @ Wizards – 7:00 ET

Lakers @ Raptors – 7:00 ET

Knicks @ Heat – 7:30 ET

Thunder @ 76ers – 7:30 ET

Rockets @ Timberwolves – 8:00 ET

Spurs @ Nuggets – 9:00 ET

Cavaliers @ Jazz – 9:00 ET

Mavericks @ Warriors – 10:00 ET

Clippers @ Kings – 10:00 ET

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy