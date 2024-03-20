Provided By

bet365 Launch $10m March Madness Bracket Challenge

Creating your own March Madness bracket is one of the most fun things you can do at the time of the NCAAB National Championship each year.

At bet365, both new and existing customers can enter their own March Madness bracket for free with the chance to win the grand prize of $10 million if they can create the perfect bracket.

There are more prizes up for grabs, too, with the overall winner being awarded $100,000 if no entrant chooses the perfect bracket. Second and third positions will each receive $25,000 and $10,000 respectively, while there are cash prizes for all of the top 5,000 entrants.

In addition, new bet365 customers can currently choose their own welcome bonus with the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS. Simply sign up using this bonus code as a new customer to choose between a $1,000 first bet safety net or their bet $5, get $150 (currently $200 in NC) in bonus bets promo.

For more on how to enter the March Madness bracket challenge, read on.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

How to Play bet365’s $10m Bracket Challenge

bet365’s bracket challenge works under the same premise as traditional bracket challenges. Correctly predict the result of every game throughout March Madness to win the grand prize, which this year stands at $10m. For those who don’t complete the perfect bracket, rewards will still be available via the leaderboard. Each of the top 5,000 players can receive a cash prize for their efforts.

Players are awarded points for every result they correctly predict throughout the tournament. Leaderboard points are awarded for each correct prediction as follows:

Round 1 (March 21 and 22) – 10 points

Round 2 (March 23 and 24) – 20 points

Round 3 / Round of 16 (March 28 and 29) – 40 points

Round 4 / Round of 8 (March 30 and 31) – 80 points

Semi-finals (April 6) – 160 points

Final (April 8) – 320 points

When it comes to prizes, money is given to players based on the following positions of the leaderboard.

Perfect bracket (all predictions correct) – $10,000,000

First position – $100,000

Second position – $25,000

Third position – $10,000

Fourth position – $5,000

Fifth position – $1,000

Further prizes are available up to the 5,000th position

How to join bet365

Click here to be taken to bet365. Click ‘join’ and enter your personal details on the registration page. Use the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS when prompted to be eligible for one of the two welcome bonuses. Verify your account and log in. Enjoy!

bet365 $10m March Madness Bracket Challenge T&C’s

The bet365 Bracket Challenge is available to new and eligible customers. If residing in the USA, you must register or already hold an account in the state of Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana (permitted parishes only), New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio or Virginia to take part. Customers must be aged over 21 and fully verified for identity by bet365. Only one entry is permitted per person. bet365 monitors the use of multiple accounts by the same individual or group. If bet365 has reasonable grounds to suspect that an individual(s) has submitted multiple entries either by themselves or in collusion with a group of people then all entries for that individual(s) will become null and deemed no action. The competition is open for entry once games for the Men’s NCAA Basketball tournament are announced on Sunday, March 17, 2024. Entries close at tip-off of the first scheduled game on Thursday, March 21, 2024. To take part, you must submit predictions for your full bracket during this period. Once submitted, you cannot change your entry. Final placings will be determined by bet365. The leaderboard displayed on the website and app is for informational purposes and subject to verification of final data. By participating in the competition, you agree for username data displayed on the leaderboard to be shared with our third party provider Incentive Gaming. If more than one entrant finishes on the same number of points in positions where prizes are applicable, the total amount of applicable prize-money will be shared equally between all entrants involved. Winning entrants will be contacted by bet365 regarding payment of prize-money. Any prize-money will only be returned to the named account-holder. Customers who have previously been informed they do not qualify for offers/promotions will not be eligible for this competition. bet365 maintains a record of customer contact in relation to eligibility for offers/promotions, and this record, including the date and time of any restrictions being imposed, will be final in the event of any dispute.

