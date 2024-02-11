Provided By

bet365 Indiana Bonus Code: AMCBONUS for $2k First Bet Safety Net Super Bowl Promo

Claim a $2,000 first bet safety net ahead of Super Bowl 58 by joining bet365 using the bonus code AMCBONUS.

All new customers who register with the sportsbook for the first time in the United States using this bonus code will be eligible to claim this bonus and use it on any Chiefs vs 49ers market they wish.

bet365 recently launched in Indiana for the first time and residents in the state can claim this sign-up bonus ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday evening.

Sign up, enter the bonus code AMCBONUS and place a first bet of up to $2,000. If it wins, the cash is yours to keep. However, if it loses, receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets. Alternatively, new users can choose bet365’s bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets promo.

For more on this fantastic offer and how to claim the bet365 bonus code in Indiana and eight other states, continue below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

How to claim the bet365 Bonus Code

Follow these simple steps listed below in order to successfully claim the bet365 welcome bonus available to new customers signing up for the first time!

1. Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page.

2. Enter your personal details when requested, including your name, age, and address.

3. Select a unique username and password combination.

4. Enter the bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS to be eligible for the promo.

5. Make your first deposit and select which bonus you wish to claim.

6. Place your first bet and wait for it to settle to claim your rewards.

7. Enjoy!

