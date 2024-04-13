Provided By

bet365 Bonus Code UFC 300: AMCBONUS for $150 Bonus for Pereira vs Hill

Use the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS when signing up for the first time this weekend to get $150 in bonus bets guaranteed to use on UFC 300.

Sign up using the bonus code AMCBONUS and choose the bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets promo. Place your $5 bet on any sport and, once it has settled, receive $150 in bonus bets from bet365 to use on UFC 300.

However, you can also choose a different bet365 bonus if you wish to do so. The $1,000 first bet safety net is also available, which promises a refund of up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first cash bet loses. The refund will amount to the same value as your stake.

Whether you want the guarantee of $150 in bonus bets or the $1,000 first bet safety net, either offer can be claimed in time for the stellar UFC 300 card at the T-Mobile Arena this weekend. Read on to learn how to claim the bet365 bonus code for UFC 300.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

Claiming the bet365 Bonus Code for UFC 300

Click here to head to the bet365 sign-up page. Click ‘join’ and begin entering your personal information when requested. When prompted, enter the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS. Choose the welcome bonus you wish to claim. Place your qualifying bet as per the terms of each offer. Once the bet settles, receive your bonus bets. If you selected the $1,000 first bet safety net, the bonus bets will only arrive if your first bet loses. Enjoy!

Full UFC 300 Card

Main Card

Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

Weili Zhang vs Yan Xiaonan

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan

Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage

Preliminary Card

Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic

Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling

Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison

Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes

Early Prelims

Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano

Jessica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez

Bobby Green vs Jim Miller

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt

