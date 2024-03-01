bet365 Bonus Code March 2024: AMCBONUS for $1k First Bet Safety Net or $150 Bonus Bets

If you are looking for an exciting bonus code to claim in March, bet365 has got 2 fantastic offers up for grabs. Sign up using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS to claim either a $1k First Bet Safety Net or $150 Bonus Bets when you place your first wager at the site.

If this sounds like something you are interested in, continue below as we look into the offers in more detail, alongside how to claim and what exciting sporting fixtures are coming up where you can take advantage of your offer.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

What is the bet365 Bonus Code in March 2024?

New customers to bet365 this March can claim a generous offer using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS. Register your details to claim either a $1k First Bet Safety Net or $150 Bonus Bets when you sign up and deposit $10 into your account. Once you have claimed your offer of choice, place your first bet at the site up to $1,000 or $150, depending on your promotion requirements; wait for this to settle and receive your bonuses in your account shortly after,

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

How to Claim the bet365 Bonus Code in March 2024

Claiming either one of these offers from bet365 could not be easier for new customers. We have provided a step-by-step guide below to help you through the process.

First, click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page to create your account and get started. Once you get to the sign-up page, you will need to enter your personal details when prompted. This will include information such as your name, address, email, date of birth, etc. Then, you will need to create a unique username and password combination that you will remember. This will then become your unique login to access your bet365 account. Once you have completed steps two and three and completed any verification necessary, just sign in to your account and make your first deposit of $10 to start your sports betting journey. Now, enter the bonus code AMCBONUS to start claiming your offer of choice from the two. Once complete, go ahead and choose any qualifying sports bet and place yours. Wait for it to settle to receive your bonuses from bet365.

What is the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net?

The $1,000 First Bet Safety Net offer from bet365 allows for new customers to the site to receive their first bet back up to the value of $1k if it loses in the form of bonus bets. All you have to do is create your account at the site, deposit $10, and place your first cash bet on any sports market at bet365. If it loses, you will automatically receive your bonus bets in your account within 48 hours of your qualifying wager being settled.

What is the Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets promo?

The other offer available to new customers signing up at bet365 this March is Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets. Claim this offer when you are creating your account the same way as the one above by entering the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS and making an initial deposit of $10. Then, use $5 from this amount to place your first bet on any sports market at the site, and once it settles, receive your $150 in bonus bets to use at bet365.

Sports to Bet on at bet365 in March 2024

There is so much exciting sporting action coming up in March, including the likes of March Madness, top NBA matchups, the start of the MLB season, and lots of NHL action too. Below, we have picked out just some of the standout must-watch fixtures.

March Madness

The 2024 March Madness NCAAB tournament is back this March as 68 teams are selected to battle it out to become Men’s College Basketball national champions. With lots of build-up to the highly anticipated event, catch Selection Sunday on March 17th to see who is in this year’s cohort.

NBA

There is lots of exciting NBA action taking place this weekend, and we have included some of the stand-out matches below.

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Lakers – Saturday, March 2nd @ 8:30pm ET.

Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics – Saturday, March 2nd @ 3:30pm ET.

New York Knicks @ Cleveland Cavaliers – Sunday, March 3rd @ 3:30pm ET.

LA Clippers @ Minnesota Timberwolves – Sunday, March 3rd @ 3:30pm ET.

MLB

March marks the month of the return of Major League Baseball as the top teams return to the field. Kicking off in Korea, where the LA Dodgers and San Diego Padres face off in the Seoul Series on March 20th-21st, it is then onto the regular season a week later, where all 30 clubs will play. The regular season starts on March 28th and runs through until September 29th.

NHL

Some mouth-watering fixtures for hockey fans are taking place in the NHL this weekend.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Washington Capitals – Friday, March 1st @ 7:00pm EST

Winnipeg Jets vs Carolina Hurricanes – Saturday, March 2nd @ 12:30pm EST

New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leaves – Saturday, March 2nd @ 7:00pm EST

bet365 Existing User Promos in March 2024

Alongside bet365 great offers for new customers, there are also lots of opportunities for existing and loyal customers to claim some of their own.

Early Payouts

bet365 offers customers early payout promotions across a selection of sports where customers can get their straight bets paid out if the team they back gains the specific lead in the match stated by the promotion. Customers can claim this offer across NBA, NCAAB, and Hockey, currently at bet365.

Bet Boost

Also available to new and existing customers at bet365 are regular bet boost offers on headline fixtures, events, and players. Displayed in green next to the original odds crossed out, odds boosts are limited-time offers of enhanced odds on certain selections.

70% Parlay Boost

New and existing customers can claim up to a 70% boost for successful parlays placed at bet365. This is available across the NFL, NCAAF, NBA, MLB, NHL, and many more top sports.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

FAQs

What is the bet365 sign-up bonus for March 2024?

New customers signing up to bet365 in March can have the chance to claim one of two generous offers from bet65. Using the bet365 bonus code, claim a $1k First Bet Safety Net or $150 Bonus Bets when creating your account and making your first deposit.

What is the bet365 Bonus Code in March 2024?

The best365 bonus code for March to claim either a $1k First Bet Safety Net or $150 Bonus Bets is AMCBONUS. This is to be entered after creating your account and when making your first deposit.

What states is bet365 legal in?

It is legal to place your sports bets in March at bet365 in the states of Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.