bet365 Bonus Code April 2024: AMCBONUS for $1k First Bet Safety Net

The bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS will entitle new customers to a $1,000 first bet safety net to use on any sport this week.

This bonus is available for new customers only, and there is also the option of a second welcome promo if you wish to claim it. You can get $150 in bonus bets guaranteed by betting $5 on any sports market.

With the $1,000 first bet safety net, new customers will get their stake back in bonus bets if their first cash bet loses. The return of bonus bets for this promo is capped at $1,000.

Be sure to use the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS to be eligible for this bonus, which will enable you to choose between one of these welcome offers. These can then be used across any sport this month, including the remaining March Madness games and the start of the NBA Playoffs.

Learn how to claim this bet365 welcome bonus below.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

Claiming the bet365 Bonus Code in April 2024

Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page. Click ‘join’ to begin the sign-up process. Enter your personal details when requested. Enter the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS when prompted. Choose which bonus you would like to claim from the two available bonuses. Make a deposit, place your qualifying bet, and wait for it to settle. Once settled, claim your bonus bets from bet365.

