Provided By

bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS: Get $150 in NJ + CO on March Madness and MLB this week

New bet365 customers can earn $150 in bonus bets guaranteed by signing up with the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS.

When registering for the first time, new bet365 customers are able to get $150 in bonus bets by wagering $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or greater. Once this bet has settled, bet365 will credit your account with $150 in non-withdrawable bonus bets to use.

The bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS will also allow new customers to choose a second welcome offer if they prefer the look of it. The $1,000 first bet safety net sees players given 100% of their stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,000 if their first bet with the sportsbook loses.

This bonus is available to customers in 10 legal states across the US, including New Jersey and Colorado. However, the bet365 NC bonus is currently $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5, as well as the $1,000 first bet safety net.

This week is stacked with sports action to get involved in, particularly from Thursday when the MLB season begins, and March Madness reaches the Sweet Sixteen stage. Read on to learn more about the bet365 bonus code this weekend.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

Using the bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS

Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page. Click ‘join’ and enter your personal information on the registration page. When prompted, use the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS. Choose the welcome bonus you wish to claim. Place your qualifying bet as per the terms of each offer. Once the bet settles, receive your bonus bets. If you selected the $1,000 first bet safety net, the bonus bets will only arrive if your first bet loses. Enjoy!

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy