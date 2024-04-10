Provided By

bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NBA, NHL and MLB this week

New bet365 customers in 10 different states can get $150 in bonus bets guaranteed this week by signing up for the first time using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS.

The $150 in bonus bets can be claimed by signing up and placing a first bet worth at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or greater. Once this bet has settled, bet365 will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets to use.

If you prefer, you can choose the other welcome bonus that is available with bet365. Again, this can be claimed by signing up using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS and selecting the $1,000 first bet safety net.

By choosing this bonus, customers will be required to place a first cash bet of up to $1,000 on bet365. If this bet loses, bet365 will refund your losses in the form of bonus bets to use again, worth the value of your first stake. If it wins, the returns will be credited to your account.

There is a great selection of sports that you can use either one of these bonuses on this week. The NBA, NHL, and MLB are all taking place over the course of the week, while the Masters Golf and UFC 300 are also taking place. Read below to learn how to claim the bet365 bonus code.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

Claiming the bet365 Bonus Code this week

Click here to head to the bet365 sign-up page. Click ‘join’ and begin entering your personal information when requested. When prompted, enter the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS. Choose the welcome bonus you wish to claim. Place your qualifying bet as per the terms of each offer. Once the bet settles, receive your bonus bets. If you selected the $1,000 first bet safety net, the bonus bets will only arrive if your first bet loses. Enjoy!

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy