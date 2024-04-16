Provided By

bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS: Get $1,000 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, Play-In Tournament

Use the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS to get a $1,000 first bet bonus to use on the NBA Play-In Tournament this week.

Sign up for the first time using the bonus code AMCBONUS to be eligible for the $1,000 first bet safety net, an offer that guarantees a refund in bonus bets up to $1,000 on your first cash bet if it loses. The refund will be equal to your first stake and bonus awarded as non-withdrawable bonus bets.

Alternatively, you can choose $150 in bonus bets guaranteed when you place a $5 bet on any sport.

You can claim one of these bet365 promos in time for the NBA Play-In Tournament, which begins on Tuesday with the Lakers vs Pelicans and Warriors vs Kings. On Wednesday, its the turn of the Eastern Conference for the Heat vs 76ers and Hawks vs Bulls.

Read on to learn more about the bet365 bonus code and how to claim it for the upcoming NBA games this week.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

Claiming the bet365 Bonus Code this week

Click here to head to the bet365 sign-up page. Click ‘join’ and begin entering your personal information when requested. When prompted, enter the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS. Choose the welcome bonus you wish to claim. Place your qualifying bet as per the terms of each offer. Once the bet settles, receive your bonus bets. If you selected the $1,000 first bet safety net, the bonus bets will only arrive if your first bet loses. Enjoy!

NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Lakers vs Pelicans – 7:30 PM ET

Warriors vs Kings – 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Heat vs 76ers – 7:00 PM ET

Hawks vs Bulls 9:30 PM ET

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy