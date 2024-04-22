Provided By

bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS: Get $1,000 Bonus for Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs First Round

Claim a $1,000 first bet safety net ahead of Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs with the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS.

The NBA Playoffs tipped off over the weekend with Game 1 of each first-round series, and each of the eight Game 2’s take place between Monday and Wednesday. With the $1,000 first bet safety net, new customers can get insurance on their first wager.

If your first bet loses, you will receive a refund in the form of bonus bets up to $1,000. The refund will be to the value of your first wager. However, you can instead opt to choose $150 in bonus bets GUARANTEED by betting $5, when you choose the bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets promo.

Be sure to sign up using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS to be eligible for this bonus. Read on to learn more about how to claim this offer below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

How to claim the bet365 NC Bonus Code for the NBA Playoffs

Click here to head to the bet365 sign-up page. Click ‘join’ and begin entering your personal information when requested. When prompted, enter the bet365 NC bonus code AMCBONUS. Choose the welcome bonus you wish to claim. Place your qualifying bet as per the terms of each offer. Once the bet settles, receive your bonus bets. If you selected the $1,000 first bet safety net, the bonus bets will only arrive if your first bet loses. Enjoy!

NBA Playoffs First Round Game 2 Schedule

Monday, April 22, 2024

Magic vs Cavaliers – 7:00 PM ET

76ers vs Knicks – 7:30 PM ET

Lakers vs Nuggets – 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Suns vs Timberwolves – 7:30 PM ET

Pacers vs Bucks – 8:30 PM ET

Mavericks vs Clippers – 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Heat vs Celtics – 7:00 PM ET

Pelicans vs Thunder – 9:30 PM ET

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy