bet365 Bonus Code: AMCBONUS for $2k or $150 Bonus in Indiana + 7 States this weekend

Choose your own welcome bonus with bet365 this weekend by registering with the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS.

New customers can choose between a $2,000 First Bet Safety Net or $150 in bonus bets when they place a $5 bet on a selection at odds of -200 or greater.

If you choose the former, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if your first bet loses, up to $2,000. For the latter, place a $5 bet on any sports market and, win or lose, receive $150 in bonus bets from bet365 once the qualifying bet has settled.

For more on the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS and the sporting action you can bet on this weekend, read below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

Using the bet365 Bonus Code

Follow each of the steps outlined below to claim the bet365 bonus code in time for the NHL All-Star Game.

1. Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page.

2. Enter your personal details on the registration page.

3. Enter the bet365 bonus code BETTINGCOM when prompted.

4. Choose the bonus you wish to claim.

5. Make a first deposit and place your qualifying bet.

6. Wait for the bet to settle before claiming your bonus bets.

7. Enjoy!

Sports to bet on this weekend at bet365

A huge amount of sporting action this weekend is available to place bets on at bet365. We have picked our highlights below.

NFL

Early odds and lines are available at bet365 for next Sunday’s Super Bowl. Many early markets are available, such as moneyline, total, spread, prop bets, and same-game parlays. bet365 offers some of the most competitive NFL Super Bowl odds, making the sportsbook a prime destination for your Super Bowl picks.

NBA

The NBA regular season continues this weekend with a number of marquee matchups in the wake of the All-Star teams being announced. The Los Angeles Lakers face the red-hot New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. On Sunday, the standout game sees the Los Angeles Clippers versus the Miami Heat.

NHL

The NHL regular season takes a backseat to the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday. Four teams will compete to crown the All-Star champions after a fantasy draft at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto in a three-on-three, single-elimination tournament.

