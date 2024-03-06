Provided By

bet365 Bonus Code: AMCBONUS for $1k First Bet Safety Net on Bucks @ Warriors, NBA Games Today

The bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS sees new customers in the United States eligible for a $1,000 first bet safety net.

Sign up and place a first bet of up to $1,000 and, if it loses, get your stake back in bonus bets. bet365 also offers a second welcome promo if you prefer worth $150 in bonus bets when you place a first bet worth at least $5.

This offer is available to all new customers, including in North Carolina, which is due to launch on Monday, March 11, 2024. New customers in NC who sign up before launch day can also get an extra $100 in bonus bets from bet365.

These promos can be claimed and used on tonight’s standout NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Golden State Warriors, as well as the other seven games on Wednesday’s slate.

Read more about the bet365 bonus code and how to claim it below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to use bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS

Follow each of the simple steps outlined below to claim the bet365 bonus code offer.

1. Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page in the United States.

2. Be sure to use the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS during the sign-up process.

3. Enter your personal information when prompted, including your name, date of birth and address.

4. Verify your account, sign in and make your first deposit.

If you are claiming the $1,000 first bet safety net, place a first bet of up to $1,000. If it wins, the winnings are yours to keep. If it loses, get 100% of your stake paid back in bonus bets, up to $1,000.

As for the bet $5, get $150 promo, place a first bet of at least $5 on a selection at odds of -500 or greater to get started. Then, once this bet has settled, get $150 in bonus bets from bet365.

Bucks @ Warriors Odds and Lines

Market Bucks Warriors Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) Total O 226.5 (-110) U 226.5 (-110) Moneyline (+150) (-180)

NBA Games Today (06/03)

Magic @ Wizards – 7:00pm ET

Cavaliers @ Hawks – 7:30pm ET

Grizzlies @ 76ers – 7:30pm ET

Clippers @ Rockets – 7:30pm ET

Bulls @ Jazz – 9:00pm ET

Bucks @ Warriors – 10:00pm ET

Thunder @ Trail Blazers – 10:00pm ET

Kings @ Lakers – 10:30pm ET

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy