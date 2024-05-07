Provided By

bet365 Bonus Code: AMCBONUS for $1k Bonus on Cavaliers vs Celtics, Mavericks vs Thunder

New customers at bet365 can earn a $1,000 first bet safety net to use on tonight’s NBA Playoff games by using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS.

This offer is a timely one that can be used on either the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics or Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder, both of which play Game 1 of their second-round Playoff series tonight.

To claim this offer, sign up using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS and select the $1,000 first bet safety net promo when offered. There is also the option to choose $150 in bonus bets when you wager $5 on any sport — only one of these welcome bonuses can be selected per account.

With the $1,000 first bet safety net, new customers can get up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets if their first cash bet with the sportsbook is a loser. The bonus bets refund will be equal to the value of your first losing bet, capped at $1,000.

Read below to learn more about how to claim the bet365 bonus code and use your bonus bets on either one of tonight’s NBA games.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

How to Claim the bet365 Bonus Code on NBA Games Today

Click here to head to the bet365 sign-up page. Click ‘join’ and begin entering your personal information when requested. When prompted, enter the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS. Choose the welcome bonus you wish to claim. Place your qualifying bet on either one of tonight’s NBA games. Once the bet settles, receive your bonus bets. If you selected the $1,000 first bet safety net, the bonus bets will only arrive if your first bet loses. Enjoy!

Cavaliers vs Celtics Game 1 Odds

The following Cavaliers vs Celtics odds are available with bet365. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Cavaliers +11.5 (-110) O 208.0 (-110) +475 Celtics -11.5 (-110) U 208.0 (-110) -650

Mavericks vs Thunder Game 1 Odds

The following Mavericks vs Thunder odds are available with bet365. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Mavericks +3.5 (-105) O 218.5 (-110) +140 Thunder -3.5 (-115) U 218.5 (-110) -165

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy