bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS: Choose $1k First Bet Bonus or Bet $5, Get $200 for March Madness

March Madness is one of the most exciting times for sports fans, and bet365 is adding to it with its welcome promo, which allows new customers to choose their own welcome bonus.

Sign up using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS in North Carolina to choose either a $1,000 first bet safety net or $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5. Outside of NC, this second promo is $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5.

These welcome promos are exclusive to new customers and can be claimed by using the bonus code AMCBONUS during registration. The $1,000 first bet safety net gives up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

The other promo guarantees a return of bonus bets when you place a first bet worth at least $5 on a selection at odds of -500 or greater. bet365 NC customers will get $200 in bonus bets for doing this, while residents in the nine other legal bet365 states will get $150.

Now is the perfect time to claim this promotion, with the First Four tipping off this evening and the Round of 64 beginning on Thursday. Get the full breakdown of how to claim the bet365 bonus code below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

Claiming the bet365 Bonus Code

Follow each of these steps to claim the bet365 bonus code for March Madness.

Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page in NC. Click here for the bet365 sign-up page in all other states. Enter your personal information on the registration page, including your name, date of birth, and address. Enter the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS when prompted. Make your first deposit and choose the welcome promo you wish to claim. Place your qualifying bet and wait for it to settle before claiming your rewards.

