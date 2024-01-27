Provided By

bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS: $2,000 or $150 Bonus for NFL Conference Championships

New customers at bet365 in the United States can choose between one of two welcome bonuses ahead of the NFL Conference Championships with the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS.

The bonus code AMCBONUS will give players the choice of either a $2,000 first bet safety net or $150 in bonus bets when they place a $5 qualifying bet at odds of at least -200 or greater. Only one of these bonuses is available per customer and can only be claimed once.

Both may also be used on this weekend’s NFL games as the season hits the penultimate weekend with the Conference Championships. Joining bet365 this weekend will give you the opportunity to claim a rewarding bonus to use on either the Chiefs @ Ravens or the Lions @ 49ers on Sunday.

Read on to learn more about these bonuses and how to redeem the bet365 bonus code in the United States below.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

How to Claim the bet365 Bonus Code

Claim either one of the available bonuses at bet365 in the United States by following each of the simple steps below.

Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page. Enter your personal details on the registration page and choose a unique username and password. Enter the bet365 bonus code ND365BONUS when prompted. Sign in and make your first deposit worth at least $10. Choose your bonus between the $2,000 first bet safety net or the bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets. Place your first bet to trigger the bonus. Wait for this bet to settle to receive your rewards from bet365.

How does the $2,000 First Bet Safety Net work?

With the $2,000 first bet safety net, new customers can see first bets placed on the bet365 sportsbook refunded if they lose. Simply make your deposit, choose this bonus, and place your first bet worth up to $2,000. If the bet wins, the cash is yours to keep. If it loses, receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to $2,000.

How does the Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets promo work?

Alternatively, you can choose $150 in bonus bets guaranteed. To do this, select this offer and place a first bet worth at least $5 at odds of at least -200 to qualify. When this bet settles, bet365 will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets.

NFL Games Today (01/28)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens – 3:00pm ET

Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers – 6:30pm ET

