bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS: $1k Bonus for March Madness in NC + 9 States

bet365 is offering new customers the opportunity to claim a $1,000 first bet safety net to use ahead of March Madness in North Carolina and nine other states.

Sign up using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS to get up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Alternatively, you can choose $150 in bonus bets guaranteed when you place a first bet worth at least $5. In North Carolina, this promo is currently $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 on the sportsbook.

Just use the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS during sign up to be eligible to choose your own welcome promo with bet365. Either one of these promos can be used on March Madness, which begins with the First Four on March 19, 2024.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

How to claim the bet365 Bonus Code for March Madness

Follow each of these steps to claim the bet365 bonus code ahead of March Madness.

Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page in NC. Click here for the bet365 sign-up page in all other states. Enter your personal information on the registration page, including your name, date of birth, and address. Enter the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS when prompted. Make your first deposit and choose the welcome promo you wish to claim. Place your qualifying bet and wait for it to settle before claiming your rewards.

bet365 Bonus Code Offers

Each of the following bet365 bonuses is available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

bet365 NC Bonus Code Offers

Each of the following bet365 bonuses is available in North Carolina.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy