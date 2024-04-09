Provided By

Best Warriors @ Lakers Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses and Same-Game Parlay Bets

Two NBA Play-In Tournament locks will continue to jostle for position on Tuesday night when the Golden State Warriors matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The two teams are currently sat 10th and 9th, respectively, in the Western Conference and could potentially be an early preview for the 9-10 Play-In Game.

This will be the fourth meeting between the franchises this season, with the Warriors currently having a 2-1 advantage in the three matchups thus far. The most recent came on March 17, as the Warriors came out 128-121 winners thanks to a 31-point effort from Steph Curry, in a game that also saw LeBron James put up a 40-8-9 stat line.

Find the best betting promos and bonuses available to claim and use on this game and our picks for a same-game parlay.

Warriors @ Lakers Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Warriors +2.5 O 234.5 +120 Lakers -2.5 U 234.5 -142

Warriors @ Lakers Same-Game Parlay Picks

We have compiled three picks for our same-game parlay for Warriors @ Lakers. Find each of them below.

Warriors @ Lakers Same-Game Parlay Bets (+600)

Los Angeles Lakers (-2.5)

Anthony Davis Over 13.5 Rebounds

Draymond Green Over 5.5 Assists

These three selections combined will return odds of +600 for Warriors @ Lakers tonight. We like the Lakers to win off the back of their 8-2 record in their last 10 games and also to cover the -2.5 point spread. The Warriors lack size, and that is something Anthony Davis should be able to exploit on the boards, having averaged 14 rebounds per game against the Warriors this season, excluding the game he played just 12 minutes in due to injury.

Finally, we have Draymond Green to get 6 or more assists. Green has put up 11 and 13 assists against the Lakers this season, averaging 7.3 assists against the Purple and Gold across three games this season.

