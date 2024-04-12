Provided By
Best UFC 300 Betting Promos, Bonuses and Odds
UFC 300 is here, and to celebrate, we have found the best sportsbook promos and bonuses that can be claimed ahead of the big event.
A total of 13 matches are scheduled for the big card at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, and the top sportsbooks in the United States have a number of betting promos available for new customers to claim.
With these UFC 300 betting promos, you can get bonus bets to use to bet on each and every fight of the card. Below, find all of the top betting promos that can be claimed ahead of UFC 300.
Full UFC 300 Card
Main Card
- Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill
- Weili Zhang vs Yan Xiaonan
- Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
- Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan
- Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage
Preliminary Card
- Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic
- Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling
- Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison
- Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes
Early Prelims
- Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano
- Jessica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez
- Bobby Green vs Jim Miller
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt
Justin Gaethe vs Max Holloway Odds
The following odds for Justin Gaethe vs Max Holloway are available at DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.
|Fighter
|Point Spread
|Total Rounds
|Moneyline
|Justin Gaethe
|-5.5 (-105)
|O 4.5 (-115)
|-162
|Max Holloway
|+5.5 (-125)
|U 4.5 (-115)
|+136
Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan Odds
The following odds for Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan are available at DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.
|Fighter
|Point Spread
|Total Rounds
|Moneyline
|Zhang Weili
|-5.5 (-225)
|O 3.5 (-125)
|-485
|Yan Xiaonan
|+5.5 (+165)
|U 4.5 (-105)
|+370
Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill Odds
The following odds for Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill are available at DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.
|Fighter
|Point Spread
|Total Rounds
|Moneyline
|Alex Pereira
|-5.5 (-105)
|O 1.5 (-190)
|-130
|Jamahal Hill
|+5.5 (-125)
|U 1.5 (+145)
|+110
FAQs
When is UFC 300?
UFC 300 is taking place on Saturday, April 13, 2024.
What time is UFC 300 starting?
The early prelims will begin at 6:00 PM ET, the prelims will begin at 8:00 PM ET, and the main card will begin at 10:00 PM ET.
Where is UFC 300 taking place?
UFC 300 is taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.
Who is the betting favorite in Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill?
Alex Pereira is the betting favorite for the main event of UFC 300, being priced at -130 with DraftKings sportsbook. Jamahal Hill is a +110 underdog.