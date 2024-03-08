Provided By

Best UFC 299 Sportsbook Promos and Betting Odds

UFC 299 takes center stage this weekend as Sean O’Malley takes on Marlon Vera in the main event.

Below, we have selected the best US sports betting promos that are available ahead of the event that you can use across the full card.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Best UFC 299 Betting Promos

bet365 – Bonus Code AMCBONUS – $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 Caesars Sportsbook – Promo Code ALLINHOOPZ1000 – $1,000 First Bet on Caesars DraftKings – $1,000 No Sweat First Bet FanDuel – Bet $5, Get $150 if your bet wins Fanatics Sportsbook – $100 in Bonus Bets for First 10 Days

UFC 299 Betting Promos Explained

Below, we have broken down each of these promos in more detail and explained how to claim them ahead of UFC 299.

1. bet365 Bonus Code

The bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS will give you the option of two welcome bonuses when signing up for the first time. New customers can get $150 in bonus bets guaranteed when they place a first bet worth at least $5. Once this bet has settled, claim your $150 in bonus bets. Alternatively, pick the $1,000 first bet safety net, which will give you your first bet back in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,000.

bet365 is available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

2. Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000 will allow new customers to earn a $1,000 first bet on Caesars. Sign up to Caesars using the promo code and place a first bet of up to $1,000. If it wins, keep the cash. If it loses, Caesars Sportsbook will refund your stake up to $1,000 in bonus bets to use again.

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

3. DraftKings Promo Code

The DraftKings promo code also gives you two opportunities with a first bet worth up to $1,000. The $1,000 no sweat first bet offer requires users to sign up and place a first bet of up to $1,000. Once again, if it loses, your first bet will be refunded in bonus bets to use once again on DraftKings sportsbook.

DraftKings is available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

4. FanDuel Promo Code

With the FanDuel promo code, new users can get $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 bet. Sign up and place a $5 moneyline bet on any sportsbook market with FanDuel and receive $150 in bonus bets if it wins. Click the link to reveal the FanDuel promo code and get started with them today.

FanDuel is available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

5. Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Finally, Fanatics Sportsbook is offering new customers a unique welcome promo that enables users to earn bonus bets every day for 10 days. Sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer to get up to $100 in bonus bets every day for 10 days. The amount of bonus bets you will be awarded will be equal to the size of your first bet each day. For example, a $60 first bet will result in $60 in bonus bets being awarded.

Fanatics Sportsbook is available in Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera Odds

Add the moneyline odds available for each of the two fighters below.

Sportsbook Sean O’Malley Marlon Vera bet365 -275 +225 Caesars Sportsbook -280 +230 DraftKings -258 +210 FanDuel -280 +210 BetMGM -275 +220

UFC 299 Main Card

Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera

Dustin Poirier vs Benoit Saint-Denis

Kevin Holland vs Michael Page

Gilbert Burns vs Jack Della Maddalena

Petr Yan vs Song Yadong

UFC 299 Preliminary Card

Curtis Blaydes vs Jailton Almeida

Katlyn Chookagian vs Maycee Barber

Mateusz Gamrot vs Rafael dos Anjos

Pedro Munhoz vs Kyler Phillips

UFC 299 Early Prelims

Ion Cutelaba vs Philipe Lins

Michel Pereira vs Michael Oleksiejczuk

Robelis Despaigne vs Josh Parisian

CJ Vergara vs Assu Almabayev

Joanne Wood vs Maryna Moroz

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

FAQs

When is UFC 299?

UFC 299 is taking place on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

What time is UFC 299 scheduled for?

The UFC 299 early prelims card starts at 6pm ET, the preliminary card starts at 8pm ET and the main card is at 10pm ET.

What is the best UFC 299 betting promo?

We have picked bet365 as having the best UFC 299 betting promo. Get a $1,000 first bet safety net or their bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets promo when you sign up using the bonus code AMCBONUS.