Best North Carolina Sports Betting Promos and Bonuses: Get up to $1,950 in Bonus Bets with Pre-Reg Promos

Sports betting is coming to North Carolina, and new customers with some of the state’s top sportsbooks can get valuable welcome bonuses. Our betting experts have reviewed, compared, and picked out the best sports betting promos and bonuses that can be claimed in North Carolina. Read on to learn more about these pre-reg bonuses and how to claim them below ahead of the official launch date on March 11, 2024.

Top North Carolina Sports Betting Promos

Our team have elected the following four North Carolina sports betting promos as the best bonuses available to new sports betting customers in NC.

1. bet365 – Bonus Code AMCBONUS – $100 in Bonus Bets on Launch Day + $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

2. Caesars Sportsbook – Promo Code ALLINHOOPZ1000 – Bet $1, Get 7 100% Profit Boosts + Bet $10, Get $250 in Bonus Bets

3. DraftKings – $100 in Bonus Bets on Launch Day + Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

4. FanDuel – $100 in Bonus Bets on Launch Day + Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

1. bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code – AMCBONUS

First on our list is the impressive bet365, which is offering new customers a very strong welcome bonus for signing up for the first time in North Carolina. Get $100 in bonus bets on launch day when you sign up between March 1, 2024, to March 11, 2024. When the launch day comes, customers can choose between a $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 in bonus bets when placing a $5 qualifying bet. Use the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS during the registration process to be eligible for this promotion, earning you a maximum of $1,100 in bonuses from bet365.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

2. Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code – ALLINHOOPZ1000

Next is Caesars Sportsbook, which users can pre-register with on March 1, 2024. New customers who create an account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000 can get 7 100% profit boosts to use from launch day when they place a $1 bet. Additionally, new customers can get $250 in bonus bets after the official launch when they place a first bet worth at least $10. The profit boosts are a unique offer for North Carolina players, with Caesars Sportsbook being the only betting site on this list to offer this promo as part of their pre-registration promo.

Caesars Sportsbook Legal States

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

3. DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings is one of the biggest and most well-known sportsbooks across the United States and is coming to North Carolina for pre-registration from March 1, 2024. There is a special bonus for new customers who sign up between March 1, 2024, to March 11, 2024, with $100 in bonus bets available on launch day. When DraftKings officially opens in NC, there is then the option to get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5, opening the chance to claim a total of $300 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

4. FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel has an identical offering to DraftKings regarding new customers in North Carolina. Sign up during the pre-registration period to get an extra $100 in bonus bets on launch day on March 11, 2024. Then, after the launch, you can claim another $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5. Again, a total of $300 in bonus bets can be earned in total by signing up to FanDuel ahead of the official launch on March 11, 2024.

FanDuel Legal States

FanDuel is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

North Carolina Sports Betting Bonuses

There are many special bonuses that can be claimed during the pre-reg period in North Carolina this month. These bonuses can give you a nice early boost to your betting account when signing up for the first time. We have broken down what each of these bonuses are and how to use them below.

Bonus Bets

Bonus bets are the most common and sought-after bonus types in sports betting in the United States. Bonus bets are credits added to your account by the sportsbook themselves for you to use on your wagers. The size of the bonuses is at the discretion of the sportsbook and will be stated in the terms of the promo.

For example, new customers at bet365 can get $100 in bonus bets on launch day just for creating an account. The no deposit bonus bets are the most valuable for customers as they do not have to spend any of their own money to place the bet.

There are also bonus bets, which can be unlocked by placing a qualifying bet with your own money. This can be seen in the case of the DraftKings promo, which is available on launch day, where new customers can get $200 in bonus bets by placing a $5 bet.

Profit Boosts

A profit boost allows you to add a boost to the profit you will receive when placing a bet. The size of the boost you will receive will depend on the percentage offered by the sportsbooks themselves. For example, if a $10 parlay would return you a $200 profit with a 50% profit boost, your profit would be boosted to $300.

At Caesars Sportsbook, new customers in North Carolina can get 7 100% profit boosts when they place a $1 bet on any sports market. With this offer, users can get double the potential returns on their first seven bets with Caesars Sportsbook. A bet with a $100 profit can be boosted to $200 with this specific promo.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

FAQs

When does Sports Betting launch in North Carolina?

Sports betting officially comes to North Carolina on March 11, 2024. However, users can pre-register an account with the legal sportsbooks from March 1, 2024.

What is the best sportsbook promo in North Carolina?

We have judged bet365 as having the best sportsbook promo in North Carolina. New customers can get $100 in bonus bets on launch day when pre-registering before March 11, 2024, and then choosing between a $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 in bonus bets when they bet $5.

What is the legal gambling age in North Carolina?

Users must be 21 years or older to legally bet on sports in North Carolina.

Is Sports Betting legal in North Carolina?

Sports betting will be legal in North Carolina from March 11, 2024.

What are North Carolina pre-registration bonuses?

All the sportsbooks listed offer new customers who sign up between March 1, 2024, to March 11, 2024 can earn an extra bonus for creating an account. These will be available to use on launch day when customers can then also claim the new customer promos that are available in addition to the pre-registration bonuses.