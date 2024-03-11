Provided By

Best NC Sports Betting Apps and Sites

Sports betting is coming to North Carolina on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 12:00 PM ET, and in preparation for launch day, our sports betting experts have picked out the best NC sports betting apps and sites.

Our selection of the six best NC betting apps and sites will officially launch on Monday, and you can learn everything you need to know about them below.

Top 5 NC Sports Betting Apps and Sites

bet365 – Bonus Code AMCBONUS – $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Caesars Sportsbook – Promo Code ALLINHOOPZNC – Bet $10, Get $250 in Bonus Bets BetMGM – Bonus Code NDMAX150 – Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets DraftKings – Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets FanDuel – Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets

1. bet365

The bet365 NC bonus code AMCBONUS will give you the option of two welcome bonuses when registering for the first time. Choose between a $1,000 first bet safety net or $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5. bet365 is our pick of the bunch in North Carolina, having been a hugely popular selection amongst sports betting fans worldwide, not just in the United States.

bet365 is available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

2. Caesars Sportsbook

Sign up to Caesars Sportsbook in North Carolina using the promo code ALLINHOOPZNC to get $250 in bonus bets when you place a first bet worth at least $10. This is one of the strongest welcome bonuses in North Carolina and accompanies one of the best NC sportsbooks launching. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the biggest names in the US sports betting industry and is sure to be a popular pick for NC customers.

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

3. BetMGM

Use the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150 to be eligible for $150 in bonus bets when you place a first bet worth at least $5. BetMGM is one of the leaders in the US sports betting scene, and this welcome bonus is only part of why we have included them. Coming with a slick mobile app and website, along with some great sports betting options, BetMGM is deserving of featuring on this list.

BetMGM is available in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

4. DraftKings

DraftKings Sportsbook is arguably the most well-known sports betting site in the United States and is available to customers in North Carolina from March 11, 2024. DraftKings is offering new customers $200 in bonus bets when they sign up and place a $5 bet. Once you have played through this welcome bonus, new customers will then be able to continue placing their bets with one of the most renowned sportsbooks in the United States, featuring a huge range of betting options.

DraftKings is available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

5. FanDuel

Finally, we have FanDuel, which is offering a welcome bonus worth $250 in bonus bets. Bet $5 to get your $250 in bonus bets with FanDuel when signing up for the first time with the sportsbook in North Carolina. FanDuel is a particularly good choice for users who enjoy prop bets, with the sportsbook offering one of the deepest choices of props across many sports, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB.

FanDuel is available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

How we pick the Best NC Sports Betting Apps and Sites

There are a number of factors that we will look for when it comes to finding the best North Carolina sports betting apps. Our selection of North Carolina sports betting providers delivers in each of the following categories.

Welcome Bonus

First and foremost, we want to see sports betting apps offer their new customers a welcome bonus when they create an account for the first time. By signing up to one of the NC sports betting sites featured on this list, new customers can claim a welcome promo featuring the offer of bonus bets in exchange for your custom.

Sports Betting Options

We have assessed the sports betting options of each of the NC sportsbooks featured on this list. From the selection of sports you can bet on to the available markets, we are satisfied that there is a satisfactory range of options available to customers signing up with these particular sportsbooks.

Competitive Odds

Another important factor to consider is the odds available on markets with your sportsbook. Betting apps and sites that do not offer competitive odds should be avoided due to the fact customers will not be getting as good returns on their wagers. The North Carolina sportsbooks listed have passed our checks for competitive odds.

Payment Options

Having a strong selection of payment options adds convenience to customers when it comes to deposits and withdrawals. A great range of payment options are available with our listed sportsbooks, including credit cards, debit cards, and online payment services such as PayPal and Apple Pay. The deposit and withdrawal times are amongst the quickest available in the industry.

Safety and Security

There are many illegal offshore sportsbooks in the United States, none of which guarantee safety and security when it comes to your funds and personal information. By registering with these legal sportsbooks in North Carolina, customers will have peace of mind that they are placing their wagers with betting sites and apps that are licensed and regulated by the state of North Carolina.

FAQs

When will online sports betting be legal in North Carolina?

Sports betting will be legal in North Carolina from 12:00 PM ET on Monday, March 11, 2024.

What is the best sports betting app in North Carolina?

Our sports betting experts have selected bet365 as the best betting app to launch in North Carolina.

What is the legal age to use NC sports betting apps and sites?

Residents in North Carolina must be aged 21 or older to use sports betting apps and sites.

Can I bet online in North Carolina?

Sports betting fans in North Carolina will be legally allowed to place bets online from Monday, March 11, 2024.