Provided By

Best NBA Betting Promos and Bonuses: Monday, April 23

Another jam-packed night of top NBA action is ahead, and ready for tonight’s games, we have got all of the best NBA betting promos. For more about the games taking place tonight, the latest live betting odds, and all of the top offers, continue reading below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Best NBA Betting Promos for Tuesday, April 23

DraftKings Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

New customers to DraftKings who sign up for an account ahead of tonight’s NBA fixtures can be in with the chance to claim $200 in bonus bets when placing their first $5 wager at the sportsbook. Click above to reveal your exclusive DraftKings promo code to use when you register at the site and claim your bonus bets.

FanDuel Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets – Guaranteed!

If you are new to FanDuel and signing up for the first time, you can receive up to $200 worth of bonus bets to use at the site when you bet just $5 – guaranteed! To take advantage of this offer and get it for yourself, click for your exclusive FanDuel promo code to use when you sign up for your account.

bet365 Bonus Code – AMCBONUS – $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150

New customers at bet365 can claim one of two fantastic new customer offers when creating an account at the sportsbook for the first time. Using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS, claim a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net and get your first bet back as a free bet if it loses. Alternatively, claim the Bet $5, Get $150 offer, and receive $150 in bonus bets when wagering $5.

BetMGM Bonus Code – NDMAX150 – $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if you don’t win

BetMGM has an exciting welcome promotion waiting for new customers signing up to the platform ahead of the NBA tonight. Using the BetMGM Bonus Code NDMAX150, first-time customers can claim $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if you don’t win.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code – ALLINHOOPZ1000 – $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

Caesars Sportsbook customers who create an account for the first time at the site can claim a $1,000 First Bet using the Caesars promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000. Receive your first bet back up to $1,000 if your initial wager results in a loss in the form of Caesars Sportsbook bonus bets to place another at the site.

NBA Games Today (04/23)

Three exciting fixtures are taking place in the NBA tonight and are as follows:

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves – 7:30 PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks – 8:30 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers – 10:00 PM ET

Suns vs Timberwolves Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline PHO Suns +3 (-110) O 211.5 (-110) +130 MIN Timberwolves -3 (-110) U 211.5 (-110) -155

Pacers vs Bucks Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline IND Pacers +1 (-110) O 222.5 (-110) -105 MIL Bucks -1 (-110) U 222.5 (-110) -155

Mavericks vs Clippers Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline DAL Mavericks -2.5 (-110) O 216 (-110) -142 LA Clippers +2.5 (-110) U 216 (-110) +120

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy