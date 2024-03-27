Provided By

Best MLB Betting Promos: Get $3,850 in Bonuses for MLB Season Opener

The MLB returns for the 2024 season on March 28th, and we are bringing you all of the best MLB betting promos ahead of the start.

Sign up for any of these 5 top sportsbooks in the United States for the first time to grab a fantastic deal ready for the season’s first games. Keep reading below to learn more about the offers up for grabs, how to claim them, and the fixtures on the first day.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Best MLB Betting Promos

DraftKings Promo Code

First on the list is DraftKings, one of the top sportsbooks in the US, which is recognised for its huge range of sports, competitive odds and great range of offers for its customers. Ahead of the start of the 2024 MLB season, new customers who sign up for an account with DraftKings can receive $150 in bonus bets instantly. To qualify for the offer, deposit $5 and click to reveal the promo code. Once complete, place a qualifying $5 wager and get your bonus bets credited to your account instantly.

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

FanDuel Promo Code

Next is FanDuel, a fan-favourite sports betting site home to lots of MLB betting markets and valuable offers on lots of sports. If you are new to the site, you can claim $200 in bonus bets with a winning $5 bet thanks to the FanDuel welcome promo. To claim yours, head to the signup page on the website, complete the registration process and deposit $10 into your account. Then, when prompted, click to reveal your exclusive FanDuel promo code and place a $5 bet. If your bet wins, receive $200 of bonus bets into your account within 72 hours.

FanDuel Legal States

FanDuel is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

bet365 Bonus Code

The world-renowned bet365, home to some of the biggest and best sports, offers another great new customer offer if you are yet to register with the site. Using the bet365 promo code AMCBONUS, create your account and deposit $10 ahead of the first day of the MLB season to claim one of two sign-up offers. Opt for a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net and receive your wager back in bonus bets if your bet loses. Alternatively, opt to claim the Bet $5, Get $150 offer, where you can receive $150 in bonus bets when you place a $5 wager.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

BetMGM Bonus Code

If you are a new customer to BetMGM, now is the perfect time to sign up. The self-proclaimed ‘king of sportsbooks’ offers a fantastic bonus to first-time customers ready for the new MLB season who register for an account and enter the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150. Once registered, deposit and wager a first cash bet up to $1,500 on any sports market. If it loses, receive up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets to use to place another bet.

BetMGM Legal States

BetMGM is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Last but not least is the MLB betting offer available at Ceasars Sportsbook. Claim the site’s $1,000 First Bet offer when you create an account for the first and enter the Ceasars promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000. Once complete, place your first wager at the sportsbook, and if it results in a loss, receive the bet back as a bonus bet of up to $1,000 to place another without spending any of your money.

Caesars Sportsbook Legal States

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

MLB Games Today (02/28)

Below are all of the MLB games that are taking place on Thursday and their start time.

Milwaukee Brewers @ New York Mets – 1:10pm ET

Los Angeles Angels @ Baltimore Orioles – 3:05pm ET

Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies – 3:05pm ET

Washington Nationals @ Cincinnati Reds – 4:10pm ET

San Francisco Giants @ San Diego Padres – 4:10pm ET

St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers – 4:10pm ET

Toronto Blue Jays @ Tampa Bay Rays – 4:10pm ET

Minnesota Twins @ Kansas City Royals – 4:10pm ET

Detroit Tigers @ Chicago White Sox – 4:10pm ET

Pittsburgh Pirates @ Miami Marlins – 4:10pm ET

New York Knicks @ Houston Astros – 4:10pm ET

Chicago Cubs @ Texas Rangers – 7:35pm ET

Cleveland Guardians @ Oakland Athletics – 10:07pm ET

Colorado Rockies @ Arizona Diamondbacks – 10:10pm ET

Boston Red Sox @ Seattle Mariners – 10:10pm ET

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy