Best March Madness First Round Betting Promos

The first round of March Madness begins tonight, and plenty of sportsbook promos are available to be claimed and used on the opening 32 games over the next two days.

Below, our sports betting experts have picked out the best March Madness betting promos that can be claimed in states where sports betting is legal.

Best First Round March Madness Betting Promos

bet365 Bonus Code

Use the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS to pick between one of two welcome bonuses for the first round of March Madness. New bet365 customers have the option of either a $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 in bonus bets when they place a first bet worth at least $5. In North Carolina, new customers can get $200 in bonus bets when they bet $5. Use the bonus code AMCBONUS to be eligible for these bet365 promos when signing up for the first time.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

DraftKings Promo Code

With the DraftKings promo code offer, new customers are eligible to receive $150 in bonus bets when they place a first bet worth $5 on any sport. DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top sports betting sites in the United States, and new customers in North Carolina can currently get $250 in bonus bets when they sign up and place a $5 bet. This is the perfect opportunity to claim bonus bets in time for March Madness kicking off with the first round.

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

FanDuel Promo Code

At FanDuel, there is $200 in bonus bets available to new customers with the FanDuel promo code. To unlock these bonus bets, new customers must place a winning $5 moneyline bet on the sportsbook. Once settled and if successful, FanDuel will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. Sign up with the FanDuel promo code to get this offer today.

FanDuel Legal States

FanDuel is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

BetMGM Bonus Code

BetMGM has updated its welcome offer ahead of March Madness. New customers at BetMGM who use the bonus code NDMAX150 can get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. To claim this offer, sign up and place a first bet of up to $1,500 on any March Madness market. If it loses, BetMGM will refund your account to the value of your wager, up to $1,500. Use the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150 to be eligible for this promo.

BetMGM Legal States

BetMGM is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

March Madness First Round Games

The following games are taking place over the March Madness First Round.

Thursday, March 21

(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Michigan State

(6) BYU vs. (11) Duquesne

(3) Creighton vs. (14) Akron

(2) Arizona vs. (15) Long Beach State

(1) North Carolina vs. (16) Wagner

(3) Illinois vs. (14) Morehead State

(6) South Carolina vs. (11) Oregon

(7) Dayton vs. (10) Nevada

(7) Texas vs. (10) Colorado State

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Oakland

(5) Gonzaga vs. (12) McNeese

(2) Iowa State vs. (15) South Dakota State

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Saint Peter’s

(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) NC State

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Samford

(7) Washington State vs. (10) Drake

Friday, March 22

(8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) Northwestern

(3) Baylor vs. (14) Colgate

(5) San Diego State vs. (12) UAB

(2) Marquette vs. (15) Western Kentucky

(1) UConn vs. (16) Stetson

(6) Clemson vs. (11) New Mexico

(4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale

(7) Florida vs. (10) Colorado

(8) Nebraska vs. (9) Texas A&M

(4) Duke vs. (13) Vermont

(1) Purdue vs. (16) Grambling

(4) Alabama vs. (13) College of Charleston

(1) Houston vs. (16) Longwood

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) James Madison

(8) Utah State vs. (9) TCU

(5) Saint Mary’s vs. (12) Grand Canyon

