Best Celtics @ Bucks Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses and Bets

The first of two TNT NBA games on Tuesday pits together the top two teams in the Eastern Conference as the Boston Celtics face the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics are already guaranteed the number one seed in the Eastern Conference with four games to play, while the Bucks are still looking to lock up the second seed following a four-game losing streak.

This will be the fourth meeting of the teams in the NBA this season, with the Celtics having the upper hand with two victories to the Bucks’ one. However, the winning team in each contest has been the home team, a run the Bucks will hope continues in this one.

Ahead of the meeting, we have picked out some of the best betting promos that new customers can claim at some of the top sportsbooks in the United States. In addition, find our betting picks for the game and available odds with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best Celtics @ Bucks Betting Promos

Celtics @ Bucks Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Celtics -2 (-110) O 228 (-110) -125 Bucks +2 (-110) U 228 (-110) +105

Celtics @ Bucks Picks

Milwaukee Bucks +2 (-110)

Although the Celtics will be keen to lay a marker going into the Playoffs, we are siding with the Bucks, given the greater significance of this game for them. Both the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks are now just a game behind the Bucks in the chase for second place in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, the Indiana Pacers are sitting in 6th place in the Playoff picture, a team the Bucks have had their issues with during the regular season. Milwaukee is also chasing guaranteed home-court advantage in the second round of the Playoffs. Add the fact the home team has won all three of these contests this season, and we like the Bucks to at least cover the +2 spread.

Giannis Antentokounmpo O 27.5 Points (-115)

If the Bucks are to end their losing streak, they will likely need to do so off the back of a big effort from Giannis Antentokounmpo. The Greek Freak had a 24-point, 12-rebound, and 6-assist effort, shooting 76.9% from the floor in just 26 minutes during the Bucks’ 135-102 blowout victory earlier this season.

Antentokounmpo has scored 28 or more points in 10 of his last 12 games for the Bucks, with eight of those performances featuring 30 or more points. We would like this pick for any same-game parlays between the Celtics and the Bucks tonight.

