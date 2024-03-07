Provided By

Best Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses and Odds

On Friday night, Anthony Joshua takes on Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia in a heavyweight bout dubbed ‘Knockout Chaos.’

The bout is set to receive plenty of betting interest, and below, our betting experts have picked out their favorite Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou betting promos and bonuses.

Best Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Betting Promos

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Betting Promos Explained

For users interested in learning more about each of these sports betting promos with some of the best legal sportsbooks in the United States, read below.

1. bet365 Bonus Code

The bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS will entitle new customers at bet365 to choose their own welcome promo. Choose between a $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 in bonus bets guaranteed when you place a first bet worth at least $5. If you select the $1,000 first bet safety net, you get up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets if your first bet loses to the value of your stake. As for the bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets promo, place a first bet worth at least $5 and, once it’s settled, receive $150 in bonus bets from bet365. Use the bonus code AMCBONUS to get your hands on one of these two bonuses.

bet365 is available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

2. Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

By signing up to Caesars Sportsbook with the promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000 before Joshua vs Ngannou, new customers can get a $1,000 first bet on Caesars. This works in a similar fashion to the bet365 $1,000 bonus above in that new users will need to place a first bet of up to $1,000. If this bet loses, Caesars Sportsbook will refund your losses to the value of your stake, up to $1,000. This is one of the strongest Joshua vs Ngannou sports betting promos available for the big fight on Friday.

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

3. DraftKings Promo Code

Continuing the theme of offers is DraftKings, offering a no sweat first bet of up to $1,000 on your first wager with DraftKings sportsbook. Place a qualifying wager of up to $1,000 at DraftKings and receive a refund to the same value in bonus bets if it loses. DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most well-known sportsbooks in the United States, and you can claim your exclusive DraftKings promo code offer by clicking the link above.

DraftKings is available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

4. FanDuel Promo Code

The FanDuel promo code offer can see new customers earn $150 in bonus bets. Bet $5 on any sportsbook market on FanDuel and, if your bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets. Make a first deposit worth at least $10 and place a $5 moneyline bet. You can place this qualifying bet on a Joshua vs Ngannou moneyline market to win the available $150 in bonus bets or place a $5 moneyline bet on a different sportsbook market beforehand if you want to try and win the $150 to use on the fight itself.

FanDuel is available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

5. Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook is one of the newest sportsbooks in the United States, and they have one of the most unique betting promos for new customers to claim. Get $100 in bonus bets every day for the first 10 days of holding an account with Fanatics Sportsbook, up to a maximum of $1,000 in bonus bets. Fanatics Sportsbook will match your first wager every day in bonus bets for 10 days up to $100 per day. For example, if you bet $50 on day one and $100 on day two with your first wagers, you will receive $150 in bonus bets for those days.

Fanatics Sportsbook is available in Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Add the moneyline odds available for each of the two fighters below.

Sportsbook Anthony Joshua Francis Ngannou bet365 -400 +300 Caesars Sportsbook -420 +320 DraftKings -450 +320 FanDuel -480 +360 BetMGM -350 +320

Gamble Responsibly

FAQs

When is Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou?

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou is scheduled for Friday, March 8, 2024.

What time is Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou scheduled for?

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou is set to begin at 6:30pm ET.

Who is the betting favorite in Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou?

Anthony Joshua is the current betting favorite to win vs Francis Ngannou. He is priced between -350 to -480 with our listed sportsbooks, while Ngannou is available at odds between +300 and +360.

What is the best Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou betting promo?

Our favorite betting promo for Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou comes from bet365. New customers can choose between a $1,000 first bet safety net or their bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets promo when they sign up using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS.