Behind the Scenes of Augusta: The Hidden Stories from Augusta National

The US Masters 2024 is over, and what an event it was. From Scottie Scheffler playing the golf of his life to drama and underwhelming performances, we look at the hidden stories and facts emerging from Augusta just weeks after the tournament.

You may be wondering where the hidden stories and snippets from behind the scenes you may not know about from Augusta, so let’s jump into it!

US Masters Prize Money

We’ve all wondered about the prize money for players at The Masters, right? The money involved in golf is staggering these days, not just the purse available at Augusta. The PGA doesn’t keep much of a secret about the amount of money the winner takes home, and this year’s winner, Scottie Scheffler, took home a tasty $3,600,000 from the $20,000,000, not bad for a few days playing golf. This takes his earnings from golf well over $12 million this year already.



For context, the first-ever winner of the US Masters in 1934, won by Horton Smith, took home $1,500 in prize money. Admittedly, that was a lot of money in those days, but it shows how far the sport has come.

Players can’t take their Green Jackets home?

I’m not sure about you, but this is news to me. Having done some research on the matter, apparently, the famous Green Jackets are kept on club grounds and cannot be removed from the premises of the Augusta course. There is only one exception to this, and that is for the current champion. The current champion of the Masters is allowed to take their Green Jack home with them on the condition that they must return it to the clubhouse the following year when the next champion is crowned.

Multiple-time winners only have one Green Jacket

Yeah, you heard that right. Jack Nicklaus, the six-time winner of the US Masters, only has one Green Jacket. 17 golfers have won multiple Masters championships, with the likes of Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo, and Jack Nicklaus all winning 3 or more events; however, all just ending up with the one Green Jacket at the end of their careers.

The Dinner of Champions, but the Champion Pays

We all know that the Dinner of Champions is a prestigious and illustrious part of the Masters week at Augusta National, but did you know that the hosting champion has to pay for the evening? The 2023 Tournament winner, Spaniard Jon Rahm, hosted the evening this year and is in his right to choose the menu for the attending guests and pay for them to be there. This tradition has taken place for a long time now, but with the prize money awarded for winning the event, there can’t be too many complaints about paying for everyone’s food.

The US Masters Summarised

As one of the most prestigious events on the planet, there are always stories going around regarding players, patrons, previous winners, and even money. Hopefully, those are some new, interesting snippets of information you have found regarding The Masters that you may not have known about before. As you can imagine, a lot goes on behind the scenes at Augusta National, and even more stories and facts emerge every year.