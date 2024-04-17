Provided By

Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls Betting Promos, Best Bets and Odds

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night as the two Eastern Conference teams look to keep their seasons alive.

The two teams finished 10th and 9th, respectively, in the Eastern Conference with 36-46 and 39-43 records. The Hawks’ season finished with six consecutive defeats, while they also lost two of their three meetings against the Bulls this season.

Hawks vs Bulls Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Hawks +3 (-108) O 220.5 (-110) +124 Bulls -3 (-112) U 220.5 (-110) -148

Hawks vs Bulls Best Bets

Below, we have picked out our two favorite bets for Hawks vs Bulls on Wednesday night. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Chicago Bulls -3 (-112)

The Chicago Bulls have won two of the three meetings between the two teams this season and are the favorites against an Atlanta Hawks team that has lost six in a row. The Bulls covered the 3-point spread in each of those two victories, and the Bulls also defeated the Raptors by four points in a 109-105 win in last season’s first-round Play-In game. We are siding with them to progress from this matchup on Wednesday.

Demar DeRozan Over 27.5 Points (-180)

DeMar DeRozan is the Bulls’ leading scorer this season and has enjoyed good production from the three games against the Hawks this week. The 34-year-old has averaged 28.3 points in three games against the Hawks this season, and we expect a big showing from the 6x All-Star when his team needs him the most.

FAQs

When is Hawks vs Bulls being played?

Hawks vs Bulls will be played on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

What time does Hawks vs Bulls start?

Hawks vs Bulls is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 PM ET.

Who is the betting favorite for Hawks vs Bulls?

The Chicago Bulls are a -3 favorite with DraftKings Sportsbook against the Atlanta Hawks at the time of publishing.