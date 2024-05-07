Provided By

Assessing the Top Contenders in the NBA Playoffs 2024

The 2024 NBA Playoffs have been a rollercoaster ride so far, with underwhelming exits, sweeps, and the emergence of new superstars being the order of play so far.

Only eight teams remain after the conclusion of the first round, and two series have already commenced. Ahead of tonight’s Game 1 matchups between the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder, we have taken a closer look at the current betting favorites to win the NBA Championship.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been the standout favorite to win the NBA title throughout the course of the regular season and are +100 to win the title at the time of writing. Having eased their way past the Miami Heat despite dropping Game 2, the Celtics are now heavily favored to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round.

Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers crashed out of the Playoffs in the first round following injuries to their star players at the wrong time. Both teams were anticipated to be the Celtics’ greatest challenges at the start of the season, but with both out, the path to the NBA Finals looks far more straightforward.

They have injury problems of their own, however, with Kristaps Porzingis nursing a calf problem that they hope will not hamper his involvement later in the postseason. If he and the rest of the starting five are healthy, this will be a tough team for any to deny.

Minnesota Timberwolves

At the time of writing, the Minnesota Timberwolves are still yet to lose in the Playoffs, boasting a perfect 6-0 record from their games thus far. Having swept the Phoenix Suns 4-0 in the first round, they have now made another perfect start to their series with the defending champion Denver Nuggets, winning both games on the road.

Heading back to Minnesota with a commanding 2-0 lead, the Timberwolves are now the oddsmakers’ most likely team from the Western Conference to win the NBA Championship at +275.

While their all-world defense has been key to their success, the performances of Anthony Edwards have been undenaible. The 22-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the elite players in the NBA, averaging 32.3 points per game across this postseason thus far.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are +750 to win the NBA Championship this season in what is many of their players’ first experience of the NBA Playoffs. The Thunder has one of the brightest futures in the NBA, with some of the best young talent in the NBA and a plethora of first-round draft picks coming their way in years to come.

Their sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans in round one was made easier with the absence of Zion Williamson, but that should not discredit how impressive it is for such an inexperienced team to pull off a sweep in the first round.

The Thunder face the Dallas Mavericks in the second round in a pick’em series, but the oddsmakers are favoring them to come through with home-court advantage on their side.

New York Knicks

Few people could’ve predicted the impact the free agent signing of Jalen Brunson could’ve had on the New York Knicks, as they now lead 1-0 in their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers. Brunson is enjoying an all-time offensive run in the NBA Playoffs, averaging 36.6 points per game in seven games.

The former Villanova guard has scored 40 or more points in each of his last four games, although it is that workload that could later prove to be their downfall the further they go in the Playoffs. Coach Tom Thibodeau is known for cutting his playoff rotation, playing just seven or eight players in each of their games so far following injuries to Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic.

However, the grit of this team will make them a difficult out for any team in this Playoffs, including the Boston Celtics if the two teams meet in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks are fourth-favorite at +900 to win the NBA Championship.