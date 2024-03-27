Provided By

Alabama vs UNC Picks, Betting Promos and March Madness Odds

The March Madness Sweet 16 matches get underway this Thursday as Number 4 Alabama comes up against Number 1 UNC. In a game that will bring plenty of top action, we look ahead to the match, bringing you all of the best betting promos, a game preview, and the available betting odds.

Alabama vs UNC Betting Promos

Alabama vs UNC Picks

Two sides that look in fine form will face each other in a battle to progress to the Elite Eight. Alabama has so far seen off Charleston and Grand Canyon to make it to the Sweet 16, while opponents UNC have cruised past Wagner and Michigan, holding both sides to score under 70. Alabama had a tough fight last time out and just managed to scrape the victory, showing the strength in their defense.

However, up against a UNC defense that is one of the best in the tournament, it will take a monumental performance to hold them off. The Tar Heels had their hands full in the last game but, as usual, found a way to win, a performance they would not wish to replicate against Crimson Tide. The winner of this matchup will face either the Arizona Wildcats or Clemson Tigers.

UNC Win

After two comfortable victories in rounds 1 and 2, holding both opponents to scores in the 60s, UNC looks a force to be reckoned with heading into the Sweet 16. All eight 1 and 2 seeds are still in the tournament and UNC will be wanting to continue this into the Elite Eight.

Over/Under 173.5

With both Alabama and UNC having strong defenses, the match is likely to have a close result. Both sides saw under 173.5 points in their previous match, making this selection look good value.

Alabama vs UNC Odds

Ahead of the match between these two top sides, we have listed the current odds available at DraftKings for the moneyline, spread, and total markets.

Team Moneyline Spread Total Alabama +154 +4 (-108) O 173.5 (-108) UNC -185 -4 (-112) U 173.5 (-112)

