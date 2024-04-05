Provided By

Alabama vs UConn Betting Promos, Odds and Picks

The second of the March Madness Final Four games sees Alabama take on UConn for a place in the NCAA Championship Game on Monday night.

With the game having huge significance for the tournament, we have compiled a list of the best sportsbook promos that are available to claim and use on this game. Also, read on to find the available odds of the game and our two best Alabama vs. UConn picks.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Best Alabama vs UConn Betting Promos

Alabama vs UConn Odds

The following Alabama vs UConn odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Alabama +11.5 (-108) O 160.5 (-110) +525 UConn -11.5 (-112) U 160.5 (-110) -750

Alabama vs UConn Picks

Marc Sears O 19.5 Points @ -115

Marc Sears has been the offensive leader for Alabama in their run to the Final Four, being their leading scorer in three of their four victories thus far. Scoring 23, 26, and 30 points in those efforts, the line of 19.5 points looks appealing.

Cam Spencer O 2.5 Three-Pointers Made @ +124

Shooting over 44% from three-point range on the season, Cam Spencer is the most lethal sniper on the UConn roster. Spencer is shooting 38.9% in the tournament so far, and we like the odds of him hitting three or more three-pointers at +124.

