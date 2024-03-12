Provided By

William Hill Bet 10 Get 60 in Free Bets for Cheltenham

Cheltenham Festival is just a month away, and the anticipation is building for horse racing fans across the country. So, what better time than now to claim the William Hill exclusive Cheltenham betting offers? New customers ahead of the festival can claim £60 in free bets when signing up and placing a £10 bet. To find out more, keep reading below as we look at how to claim your Cheltenham free bets, available markets, live streaming, festival odds, and more.

T&Cs: 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022 Maximum bonus £60. Bonus expires 72 hours from issue. New customers only. Minimum stake £10 on selected games. Wagering requirements apply. Online only. Virtual markets excluded. Further terms apply.

How to Claim the William Hill Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets offer for Cheltenham

It is really easy to claim the William Hill Cheltenham free bets offer of £60 in free bets when you place a £10 bet. Below, we have put together a step-by-step guide to help you register at the site and claim yours ahead of this year’s Cheltenham Festival.

Click here to be taken to the William Hill signup page. Enter your personal details like your name, email, address, date of birth, etc. Create a memorable username and password combination Sign in and make your first deposit of £10. Place a first bet of £10 on any qualifying sports market and wait for your bet to settle. Receive your £60 in free bets into your account after settling.

William Hill Cheltenham Offer T&CS

Why Should You Choose William Hill for your Cheltenham bets?

William Hill is one of the most famous and well-respected names in the online sports betting industry. Its long-standing reputation is one of the biggest factors for customers opting to use its services, and it comes with a strong feeling of trust. There is a good range of offers and promotions available to customers, new or existing, as well as a strong variety of sports markets. William Hill also provides its services via a dedicated mobile app and is fully accessible on a mobile device through a web browser, allowing for increased accessibility and convenience for more sports bettors.

Types of William Hill Cheltenham Offers

A range of betting markets is available to customers at William Hill ahead of the Cheltenham Festival, and our team of experts has taken a look at the most popular betting types in more detail. Find out everything you need to know from our experts below.

Doubles

One of the most popular Cheltenham betting offers at William Hill, doubles, is a wager in which two single wagers are merged to form one bet. To win a doubles bet, both of the combined single bets must win to win your bet total. It is a common form of betting on horse racing, and it is a really simple bet to place. It offers a higher risk, higher profit option to sports bettors wishing to place this bet.

Trebles

Similar to a Doubles bet, a Trebles bet is the same concept, just with three single bets instead of two combined into one wager. Win all three of the single bets to win your Trebles bet overall; however, if just one wager loses, that is the whole bet that loses. This is another frequently placed Cheltenham betting offer at William Hill alongside the Doubles bets.

Accumulator

Another popular bet placed on horse racing is accumulator bets. Often referred to as ‘Accas’, players can choose the number of selections their acca will have and just add them to the bet slip as normal. Classed as one bet, just enter your stake amount to place your accumulator bet and once confirmed, all selections will need to win for the accumulator overall to win.

Lucky 15

There are fifteen equal-value bets involved when it comes to placing a Lucky 15 bet at William Hill. One of the site’s generous Cheltenham betting offers place six doubles, one four-fold accumulator, four singles, four trebles, and four selections total to complete your bet. You need just one of the selections to win, to be a winner.

Yankee

Made up of 11 bets of equal value, a Yankee bet at William Hill covers four individual events: one four-fold, four trebles and six doubles. Another popular option from the sites Cheltenham betting offers that is claimed throughout the festival it accounts for errors in judgement falls at jumps and surprises winners during a race. You do not need every bet involved to win, to win a Yankee bet.

Can I Livestream Cheltenham Festival 2024 Through William Hill?

Customers at William Hill will be pleased to know that they will be able to stream every race from this year’s Cheltenham Festival live via the site’s website or mobile app. To take advantage of this feature, just make sure that you are signed into your account.

William Hill Odds for Cheltenham Festival

As William Hill is one of the longest-serving and recognised sports betting sites in the United Kingdom, it will always be home to some of the best odds ahead of the Cheltenham Festival. Customers will be able to find some great, competitive odds and offers ahead of the four-day event.

Daily Odds Boosts

If you are looking for the best odds boosts of the festival daily, head to the “enhanced odds” tab in the markets at the William Hill website. Here, bettors can expect to find all of the odds boosts, latest deals, an overview of the event, and more for Cheltenham Festival.

Best Odds Guaranteed

Available all year round and not changing just for the festival is William Hill’s Best Odds Guaranteed offer. Receive the best odds paid out to you guaranteed when you place a bet that the odds later increase before your bet runs and settles.

