What is Placepot Betting and How Does it Work?

What Is A Placepot, And How Does It Work?

A Placepot bet is an incredibly popular betting option for keen horse racing punters throughout the horse racing calendar. It requires you to back at least one horse to place in each of the first six races of a meet.

It operates via the Tote pool, where bets are accepted by lots of top bookmakers who then pass the stakes on to the pool. This then grows as more participate in the placepot, where a smaller number of winning combinations across the 6 races will lead to larger winnings.

How does a Placepot work?

One of the most important things when placing a Placepot bet is that it must be placed before the start of a race. To place the bet, you must choose one or more horses to place in the first six races on the card. For three places to be paid, 8 or more horses must run in the race. If there are four or less, your horse must win.

When making a Tote placepot bet, you can choose one or more selections, referred to as ‘Lines’. The total stake is determined per line. The more lines you add, the greater your stake will be. To work out your total number of lines, multiply them in the first race by the total in the second, third, and so on across the 6 races in your placepot.

Placepot Bet Example

An example of placing a Tote Placepot bet ahead of the Cheltenham Festival can be found in the table below.

Race Lines Running Total 1 2 2 2 2 4 (2 x 2 = 4) 3 1 4 (2 x 2 x1 = 4) 4 2 8 (2 x 2 x1 x 2 = 8) 5 3 24 (2 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 3 = 24) 6 2 48 (2 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 3 x 2 = 48) Total 48

How are Placepot places determined?

If you are familiar with the rules, such as some of the more regular bets at bookies, the Placepot rules are the same as your single each-way or place bet. So, what places do count towards your Placepot bet? We have provided an example below.

Total runners Payout places 1-4 runners Winner 5-7 runners 1st and 2nd 8+ runners 1st, 2nd and 3rd 16+ (handicap runners) 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th

How much does a Tote Placepot cost?

A Tote Placepot bet involves two minimum stakes: the stake per line and the total stake.

The minimum per line is 10p; some operators may allow 5p. The minimum total stake is £1. If you go with 10p lines, the minimum number of lines needed usually is 10. Your winnings all depend on the size of the placepot pool.

An example would be if you were to play 50p lines on the example included above, the 48-line Tote Placepot, the total stake would be £24.

Remember, the more lines, the higher the stake.

How To Place A Placepot Bet?

If we have made this sound like something you want to get involved with and you are ready to place your Cheltenham Placepot bets, follow our simple step-by-step guide below to help you get started.

Head to the Tote sportsbook of your choice that supports Placepot betting. Tote is a great site to get started. Select the event you wish to place your Placepot on – make sure it’s before the start of the race! Pick the lines for each bet and how much you wish to wager per line. Double-check your bet slip before confirming your Placepot bet. Once confirmed and placed, wait until the end of the day of your selected race to see if you are a winner!

FAQs

Is A Placepot A Good Bet?

Yes, Placepot bets are a great low-risk betting option for keen horse racing bettors and fans.

How Many Winners Do You Need In A Placepot?

For your Placepot bet to win, your backed horse must finish and place in every one of the six races covered by your bet. They do not have to win unless there are less than four horses running.

What happens if a horse is withdrawn in a placepot?

If one of your selections results in a non-runner, the placepot will shift automatically to go on the starting price favourite. If there are two favourites, the highest racecard number will be the one carrying your money.

