Provided By

Champions League Semi-Final – Real Madrid vs Bayern Betting Offers, Tips & Odds

Real Madrid will host Bayern Munich in the Champions League Semi-Final, Second-Leg, in a must-win game for both sides if they wish to reach the Final at Wembley. With such a huge game comes fantastic betting offers, odds, and free bets from the UK’s biggest and best sports betting platforms like Copy Bet and more! Read on to learn more about these incredible offers, tips, how to claim them, and more!

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

Copy Bet is kicking off our list of the best football betting offers for the upcoming game between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich! This site offers a fantastic betting experience to both its new and existing players. New players signing up for the first time will be given the chance to claim a whopping £50 in free bets when they stake a £10 qualifying bet on any eligible sports betting market. Click the link provided in order to get started today!

Full T&Cs apply. New UK customers only. The qualifying bet should be either 1 Single or Accumulator (2+ selections) bet, start at £10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. 5 Free bets include: 1 x £10 Free bet on horse racing, 1 x £10 Free bet on football, 2 x 10 Free bet in-play, 1 x £10 Free bet Acca. Max payout – £500. 7 day expiry. 18+ only. Begambleaware.com.

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

BetVictor is next up on our list of the best betting sites in the UK. BetVictor is one of the most recognisable names in the UK betting industry and has been since its inception in 1946. Existing customers of BetVictor cite an incredibly comprehensive range of sports betting markets, promos, and bonuses. New customers signing up for the first time will be offered a whopping £40 in free bets when they stake a £10 qualifying bet.

18+ Opt in, bet £10 (odds 2.00+) on any football market within 7 days of registration. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. begambleaware.org

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

William Hill is next on our list of the best football betting apps and sites. It is perhaps the most recognisable name on this list, and many experienced bettors across the world will be familiar with its wide range of competitive odds, exciting promos, and generous bonuses. New customers signing up for the first time will be offered a generous welcome offer of £30 in free bets when they place a £10 bet on an eligible market.

18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

Number four on the list of the best UK bookmakers is none other than Betfred. Betfred is one of the best online bookmakers in the UK and is home to one of the best and most generous welcome offers in the UK gambling industry. New customers signing up for the first time will be offered £50 in free bets when they stake £10 on any eligible sports betting market.

New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

Spreadex is our penultimate brand on this list of the best football betting offers. Spreadex is one of the best sports betting platforms in the UK and is home to generous offers, exciting promos, and comprehensive markets and selections. New customers signing up for the first time on the Spreadex site or mobile app will be offered £40 in free bets when they stake £10 on any qualifying betting market.

18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Spreadex was Best Value Bookie on the 22/23 Premier League 1×2 market with an average overround of 102.1%! See full details here.

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

Last but not least, on our list of the best betting sites in the UK, we have BetMGM! BetMGM is one of the best and most famous sports betting platforms in the world. After huge success in the US, BetMGM is now live in the UK and is quickly becoming one of the best and most exciting platforms in the UK. New customers signing up for the first time will be offered £40 in free bets when they stake a £10 bet.

New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

How To Claim Real Madrid vs Bayern Free Bets

Below, we have provided some easy-to-follow steps in order to help you successfully claim your free bets from the UK’s best sportsbooks!

Click the link to be taken to the sign-up page of your preferred betting site. Fill in your personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, etc. Create a unique username and password combination that you will be sure to remember! Make your minimum deposit. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Place your qualifying bet. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Wait for your bet to settle. Your free bets will be deposited into your account. Enjoy!

Real Madrid vs Bayern Preview

The Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid is set to erupt for the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The titans of Europe are evenly matched after a thrilling 2-2 draw in Munich. Real Madrid, fresh from equalling La Liga’s title record, aims to extend their 28-game scoring streak at home. Bayern, dethroned in the Bundesliga, seeks redemption. With both teams boasting a rich Champions League pedigree, this encounter promises to be a tactical chess match with the potential for explosive football. The stage is set for a night of high drama and elite competition

Real Madrid vs Bayern Odds

The odds listed below were provided by Copy Bet and were correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.

Real Madrid Win – 10/11

Draw – 14/5

Bayern Win – 14/5

Real Madrid vs Bayern Tips

The odds listed below were provided by Copy Bet and were correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.

Real Madrid Win @ 10/11 With Copy Bet

Real Madrid To Qualify @ 12/25 With Copy Bet

Both teams To Score (BTTS) @ 8/15 With Copy Bet

FAQs

When is Real Madrid vs Bayern?

Real Madrid will Host Bayern Munich in the Champions League Semi-Final Second-leg at the Bernabeu on Wednesday, May 8th, in a must-win match for both sides for a spot in the 2024 Final.

Where To Watch Real Madrid vs Bayern?

Customers who are registered with any of the above-mentioned UK betting sites will be able to live stream all of the action from their devices via the site or app’s built-in live streaming service! Alternatively, the game will be shown on TNT Sports in the UK.

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.