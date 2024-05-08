Provided By

Predictions For Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk – Betting Offers, Tips & Odds

The undisputed heavyweight champion will be crowned on Saturday, 18th May 2024, when Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk face off. Ahead of the historic fight, we have all of the best betting offers, tips, odds, and predictions, including those from bet365, the country’s number-one bookmaker known for providing competitive odds and offers across many sporting events. Continue reading to find out more!

Fury vs Usyk Preview

After an accident during a sparring session two weeks before the fight that saw Tyson Fury sustain a cut to his face, forcing a reschedule, it is finally time for the highly anticipated undisputed heavyweight title fight. Fury vs Usyk will see the first champion crowned in this division since Lennox Lewis in 1999 in what should be an incredible and unpredictable 12-round clash. The achievements of both competitors have put them at the very top of the sport and heading into the fight; both are undefeated in a professional ring.

Fury vs Usyk Odds

The odds listed below were provided by bet365 and were correct at the time of publication. However, they are subject to change.

Fury Win – 4/5

Draw – 14/1

Usyk Win – 1/1

Fury vs Usyk Tips

The odds listed below were provided by bet365 and were correct at the time of publication. However, they are subject to change.

Total Rounds Over 8.5 @ 1/5 with bet365.

Fight to Go the Distance Yes @ 4/9 with bet365.

FAQs

When is Fury vs Usyk?

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk takes place on Saturday, 18th May 2024 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

