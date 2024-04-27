Provided By

Best Betting Offers, Tips & Odds For Tottenham vs Arsenal

The race for the Premier League title continues as the North London Derby pitches Tottenham against Arsenal on Sunday, April 28th, at 14:00. The Gunners will be looking to strengthen their grip at the top of the Premier League, while Tottenham will be looking to secure a top-four finish. With such an important game comes fantastic betting offers, odds, and selections from the UK’s best sportsbooks, like Copy Bet, among many others. Make sure to read on to learn more about these incredible offers, how to claim them, tips for the game, and much more!

Copy Bet – Bet £10 Get £50 BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £40 William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30 Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £40

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Kicking off our list of the best football betting sites is none other than Copy Bet. Copy Bet is renowned for its incredibly vast sportsbook with high-quality promos available to both new and existing players on the site. New customers signing up for the site for the first time will receive a whopping £50 in free bets when they place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports betting market available on the Copy Bet site or mobile app. Make sure to click the link provided in order to get started today!

Full T&Cs apply. New UK customers only. The qualifying bet should be either 1 Single or Accumulator (2+ selections) bet, start at £10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. 5 Free bets include: 1 x £10 Free bet on horse racing, 1 x £10 Free bet on football, 2 x 10 Free bet in-play, 1 x £10 Free bet Acca. Max payout – £500. 7 day expiry. 18+ only. Begambleaware.com.

Second on our list of top football betting sites is BetVictor. BetVictor is a very reputable and well-known name in the UK gambling and sports betting industry. Founded in 1946, BetVictor has decades of experience in providing players with a high-quality betting experience like no other. New customers signing up for the first time will receive a welcome offer of £40 in free bets when a £10 qualifying bet is placed on any football market on the BetVictor website or mobile app. Simply click the link provided in order to learn more about this incredible offer.

18+ Opt in, bet £10 (odds 2.00+) on any football market within 7 days of registration. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. begambleaware.org

Third on our list of the best betting sites in the UK, is William Hill, one of the most well-known brand names in the entirety of the UK gambling scene. William Hill is widely considered one of the leading names in the UK and has been since its inception in 1934. New customers signing up for this site for the first time will receive a whopping £30 in free bets in exchange for a £10 qualifying bet on any sports betting market. Click the link provided to learn more and get started today!

18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Next up on our comprehensive list of the best football betting sites is Betfred. Betfred is an instantly recognisable name in the world of sports betting in the UK and around the world. Home to one of the most comprehensive sportsbooks in the world, Betfred is sure to be a top choice for many punters across the country. Betfred is currently offering all first-time customers the chance to claim £50 in free bets when they enter the promo code WELCOME50 and stake £10 on any sports betting market.

New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Spreadex is the penultimate name on the list of the best sports betting sites in the UK. Spreadex offers players a unique betting experience different to many others on this list. This is due to the opportunity to place spread bets on your favourite sports. This site is also home to a wide range of top-quality betting markets that allow all players to experience the thrill of betting on their favourite sports. New customers signing up for the first time will be offered £40 in free bets when they stake £10 on any eligible sports betting market.

18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Spreadex was Best Value Bookie on the 22/23 Premier League 1×2 market with an average overround of 102.1%! See full details here.

BetMGM is our final name on the list of the best football betting sites in the UK! BetMGM has recently launched in the UK and is now providing its top-notch betting offers and promos to a British audience after years of being at the top of the US betting scene. BetMGM is offering all new customers signing up in the UK for the first time the chance to claim a whopping £40 in free bets in exchange for a £10 qualifying bet!

New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

How To Claim Spurs vs Arsenal Free Bets

Below, we have provided you with all of the steps you need to follow in order to claim some free bets from the UK’s best betting sites. Simply follow these steps, and free bets will be yours to use freely!

Click the link to be taken to the sign-up page of your preferred betting site. Fill in your personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, etc. Create a unique username and password combination that you will be sure to remember! Make your minimum deposit. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Place your qualifying bet. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Wait for your bet to settle. Your free bets will be deposited into your account. Enjoy!

Spurs vs Arsenal Preview

The North London Derby is set to ignite the Premier League this weekend, with Tottenham hosting Rivals Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, April 28th, in the 140:00 kick-off. This game features two top teams looking to achieve their respective memorable seasons. Spurs are looking to strengthen their grip on the top four of the Premier League, while Arsenal are looking to strengthen their position at the summit of the league. Arsenal are in good form, having thrashed Chelsea 5-0 in their most recent game. Tottenham, however, most recently lost 4-0 to Newcastle to dent their Champions Legaue ambitions. Will spurs derail Arsenal’s title challenge and get their top-four charge back on track, or will the Gunners secure the three points?

Spurs vs Arsenal Odds

The odds listed below were provided by Copy Bet and were correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.

Tottenham Win – 16/5

Draw – 14/5

Arsenal Win – 8/11

Spurs vs Arsenal Tips

The odds listed below were provided by Copy Bet and were correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.

Arsenal Win @ 77/100 with Copy Bet

Over 2 Goals @ 2/9 with Copy Bet

Related posts

FAQs

When is Spurs vs Arsenal?

The North London Derby between Tottenham and Arsenal will be played on Sunday, April 28th, at 14:00 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where To Watch Spurs vs Arsenal?

Customers registered with any of the above-mentioned UK football betting sites can live stream all of the action on their devices via the site or mobile app’s live streaming capabilities.

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.