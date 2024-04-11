Tote Grand National Betting Offers – Bet £5 Get £20 Signup Offer

Tote is a unique sportsbook that puts all bets into betting pools! This allows for Tote’s reputation for low-risk, high-reward betting! In addition to the clean betting site and attractive promotions, this is also the home of the renowned Tote Placepot, which adds a bit of colour to any racing festival! Read on to learn more about everything you can expect from Tote during the Grand National.

CLAIM TOTE WELCOME OFFER HERE New customers online only. Only valid with code B5G20PLUS50FS on registration. £/€5 min stake (if EW then min £/€5 Win + £/€5 Place). Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and 50 Free Spins on selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Valid up to 7 days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.Full T&Cs apply.

How to Claim the Tote Bet £5 Get £20 Offer for Grand National

You can claim the Tote ‘bet £5 get £20’ welcome offer when you register using the promo code B5G20PLUS50FS. This will net you £20 in Tote Credits plus 50 free spins on the game Big Bass Bonanza when you bet £5 or more on racing pools. You’ll receive your bonus funds up to 48 hours after your qualifying bet settles, and you can check your Tote Credit balance in your account.

Does this deal appeal to you? Then follow these simple steps to claim it for yourself:

Click our affiliate link to reach the Tote sign-up page. Sign up for your new account — you’ll need to input details like your name, age, address and email. Make your first deposit using a valid payment method. Place your first bet on a horse racing event of at least £5 or more. Once that qualifying bet has settled, your £20 will be credited to your account within 48 hours.

Tote Grand National Offer T&Cs

Why Should You Choose Tote for your Grand National bets?

Tote stands out thanks to its unique web layout, starring a strong red theme and easy-to-navigate interface. We’re also thrilled to see that Tote recently introduced many new betting markets, expanding its reach far beyond just horse racing and football — this is a sportsbook that will keep you satisfied far beyond the Grand National! We wish Tote had a more extensive selection of Grand National betting promotions available, but the range of unique betting options was exciting enough to make up for it — even if they can be a little overwhelming initially.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Attractive website Few promotions Recently expanded betting markets Unique betting options can be confusing Mobile-friendly Home of the Tote Placepot

Types of Tote Grand National Offers

Tote doesn’t have an extensive list of Grand National betting offers, but the ones you can find are high quality! Of course, there’s Tote credit, which you can earn through the welcome offer and various other deals held throughout the year. Tote also has its Stayers loyalty club, where by placing six bets each week will net you Stayers credits, which can be used on Tote’s most popular bets. And finally is the Tote guarantee, the Tote equivalent of ‘Best Odds Guaranteed,’ which means your bet will always take the starting price if it’s higher than when you made the wager.

Can I Live Stream the Grand National 2024 Through Tote?

Tote supports live streaming across all horse racing events! You’ll need to be signed in to view the stream, and you can start it by clicking the play button next to the event. You won’t be able to open the application until shortly before the event begins.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Tote Grand National Offer 2024?

The welcome offer for Tote sportsbook ahead of the Grand National is Bet £5 or more to get £20 in free bets and 50 free spins.

How do the Tote Grand National Free Bets work?

Tote free bets are awarded as Tote Credit. You can use tote credit to bet on most types of bets across the site; you just choose to use it in your bet slip. Any winnings made with Tote Credit can be withdrawn.

How do I bet on the 2024 Grand National with Tote?

Tote doesn’t support ante-post, so you’ll need to bet on the Grand National no more than a day before the race. Find Aintree under the racing tab, add your chosen bet to your bet slip, and then confirm to place it.