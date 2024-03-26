Provided By

Best Betting Sites in The UK – Top Bookmakers For March 2024

If you are looking for the top 10 betting sites UK players can enjoy this March, this article is for you! We will be discussing the best betting sites, how to sign up for them, and what to place your bets on. Due to the site’s many different betting options, regular promotions and great live-streaming capabilities, we have ranked William Hill as the top bookmaker in our list. Make sure to read on in order to learn more about the best betting sites the UK has to offer and so much more!

⭐️ 2. Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 in Free bets Best Betting Site For Football New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

⭐️ 3. BetVictor Bet £10 get £45 in Free Bets Best Tennis Betting Site 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

⭐️ 4. Copy Bet Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Best Tennis Betting Site 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

⭐️ 5. BetMGM Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets Best New UK Bookmaker New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

6. Sky Bet £30 in Free Bets When You Place Any Bet Best for Competitive Odds NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. FIRST SINGLE & E/W BET ONLY. 5P MINIMUM STAKE. ODDS OF 1/1 OR GREATER. 3 X £10 BET TOKENS. FREE BET STAKES NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS. FREE BETS EXCLUDE VIRTUALS. FREE BETS ARE NON WITHDRAWABLE. FREE BETS EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND FURTHER T&CS APPLY. 18+. BEGAMBLEAWARE.ORG

7.Betway Get £10 in Free Bets When You Sign Up Best Range Of Markets *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

8. Fitzdares Bet £50 and Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Free Spins Best For In-Play Betting New customers only, aged 18+. Min deposit £10. Place a £50 bet on any sport at at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater to qualify for three free bets on settlement: £10 on Football, £10 on Greyhounds and £5 on Virtual Sports, plus 10 Free Spins on Reel King. Free Bet & Spins expire in 7 days. Additional T&Cs apply. Please bet responsibly.

9. 10Bet 50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus Best For Bonuses New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

10. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Best For Sports Betting Promos Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Top 10 Betting Sites in The UK Ranked

William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free bets BetVictor – Bet £10 get £45 in Free Bets Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets Sky Bet – Place A Bet & Get £30 Free Bet Betway – Get £10 in Free Bets Fitzdares – Bet £50 & Get £25 in Free Bets 10bet – 50% Up To £50 Bet365 – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

T&Cs – Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Top 5 Betting Sites in The UK Reviewed

There are so many top betting sites in the UK that it can be challenging to decide where is the best for the sport you want to wager on. To help you decide which is the best site for you, continue reading below, where we have reviewed the top 5 best for betting on football, horse racing, tennis, golf, and the best new betting site.

1. William Hill – Best Betting Site For Horse Racing

Expert Rating – 4.9/5

In the UK, William Hill is among the most well-known and recognisable names in the betting industry, especially when it comes to football. Home to many features, including but not limited to live streaming of matches and top offers for new and existing customers. You can experience this first hand when you sign up with William Hill because you can claim £30 in free bets when you place your first £10 wager to then use across the platform’s wealth of markets. Unfortunately, when we checked out the live capabilities of the online bookies, we concluded that the betting options were lacking as they were only available on selected markets.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Well-known and reputable betting sites. Live betting options could be expanded. Live-streaming football matches is available. The sign-up and verification process can be lengthy. Lots of betting markets. Great offers and promotions are available. 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Expert Rating – 4.9/5

One of the biggest online betting sites in the country, Betfred offers a wide range of competitive odds and promotions on a number of sports and has earned itself a reputation for being the best betting site for all horse racing punters’ needs. Currently offering first-time users a great welcome bonus of £50 in free bets when they wager £10, experience the user-friendly website firsthand, and find what you’re looking for quickly, whether on your phone or a desktop. There is currently no option to place live bets on many sports; however, it is only offered at exclusive, limited events.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Strong bonuses and promotions. Live in-play betting is only offered at specific events. Great reputation in the horse racing industry. The interface could be modernised and updated. Positive user experience. Mobile friendly. New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

3. BetVictor – Best Tennis Betting Site

Expert Rating – 4.8/5

Next on the list of best UK betting sites is BetVictor, recognised among tennis fans and tennis bettors as the best betting site for the sport. This is thanks to its consistent offers and promotions alongside regular competitive odds across all of the major events on the tennis calendar that are hard to beat. Claim the site’s exciting welcome bonus ready for the next matches and receive £45 in free bets to use on whichever markets you like, all for placing a first bet of £10. The bookies also accept a range of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals, which is hindered slightly by the slower than its competitor’s withdrawal times reported by users.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Top-rated tennis betting sites. Slow withdrawal times. Consistent and competitive odds. Restricted in several countries. Great offers and promotions. User-friendly website and mobile app. 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

4. Copybet – Best Betting Site For Golf

Expert Rating – 4.8/5

Another of the best UK bookmakers is CopyBet, especially when it comes to providing the best features for all things golf. Sign up to the site now to claim £50 in free bets when placing your first qualifying wager of £10 on any golf market. Even use the exclusive Copybet tipsters feature, too, for inspiration or even copy their bets. You can also apply to become a Copybet tipster too! Unfortunately, the customer support at Copybet is underwhelming compared to its competitors, as it only offers support by email.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Exclusive tipsters feature is available when you sign up for an account. Customer support options need expanding. Lots of betting markets. Lengthy withdrawal process. Great odds on PGA and DP Tour events. Accessible with a mobile-friendly website and dedicated app. BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for customers who signed up on 01.02.2024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet last for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK clients. No Cash-Out. Max Payout – £500.

5. BetMGM – Best New UK Bookmaker

Expert Rating – 4.7/5

Newcomer BetMGM completes the list of the best UK betting sites. It is already making a great impression on betting enthusiasts across the country thanks to its vast range of different sports to bet on, incredible offers and promotions, and all of the site’s features that make finding and placing bets quick and easy. Join BetMGM today to receive £40 in free bets and discover lots of what the bookmaker offers. All you have to do is place a qualifying £10 wager. The only feature hindering its popularity amongst UK customers is that it is still a new name and brand that will take time to cement itself with the industry’s top names.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Extensive range of betting markets. A newcomer to the UK market. Fantastic promotions and offers that feature regularly. Live-streamed events are limited. Live streaming is available. Many different betting options. New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

How To Sign up For The Best betting Sites in The UK

It could not be easier for new customers at any of these UK bookmakers to sign up and start their betting journeys. To help you get set up, we have included a step-by-step guide below.

Click any of the links provided to be taken to the sign-up page of your chosen online betting site. Enter your personal details like your name, address, date of birth, email address, etc. Create a unique, memorable username and password combination Sign in to your account and make sure to check out the T&Cs. Once you have completed this, make your first deposit to start placing your bets. Enjoy!

Different Types Of Betting Options

So many different betting options are available at these top bet sites in the UK. We have compiled a list of the most popular and covered them in more detail below.

Welcome Bonus

New customers look for a welcome bonus when determining the site they register with. Welcome bonuses often consist of free bets and deposit match bonuses to encourage customers to create an account with one online bookies over another. It is a great opportunity to make customers return to a site and explore more of what is on offer, which will eventually make them spend more of their own money. For the welcome offers available at the top 10 betting sites, UK players can find these above.

Free Bets

Free bets allow customers to wager on available odds without them having to spend any of their money. Currently available as part of alot of these online bookies welcome bonuses, enjoy experiencing what’s on offer and finding your ideal site entirely for free after making your first deposit and £10 wager. Free bets tend to be valid for 7 days from when they are credited to your account.

Enhanced Odds

Claim enhanced odds at the best UK betting sites across various sports, tournaments and events. Often found on favourites to win or likely to cause an upset, enhanced odds will have the original odds crossed out with the new, enhanced ones available in their place. This fantastic opportunity is found at all of these best online betting sites.

Cash Back

Claim a cash-back offer at the best UK betting sites to receive your money back if your bet loses. This can be in the form of free bets to use to place another bet at the site or back as cash into your account that can then be withdrawn. The welcome offer available from 10bet is an example of a cash-back bet where you can receive 50% up to £50. These are great for customers as they can receive money back to place another bet if the initial wager loses.

Acca Insurance

Acca insurance is there to cover accumulator bets that customers place. This then protects the overall acca if just one selection is included in it and loses. Usually, one loss will lose you your whole accumulator. However, claim an acca insurance promotion at any of these top online bookies sites, and if all but one of the selections in your acca bet loses, you can receive your bet back as a free bet or cash refund to place another.

How the UK Gambling Commission Regulates Betting Sites

To be able to operate legally in the UK, every online casino, bingo, sports betting, and online betting site must be licensed and regulated by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC) since the introduction of the Gambling Act 2005. All of these top UK betting sites must adhere to a strict set of compliances and safeguarding requirements to satisfy the commission so they can promote responsible gambling.

How We Rank The Best UK Betting Sites

When it comes to ranking the best UK online betting sites, there are specific requirements and features that we look out for. To learn more about the features we analyse and compare, continue below as we look at them in more detail.

Licensing

It is vital that the best betting sites UK have the correct licenses in order to operate legally. All of the online betting sites included above have been checked and comply with the requirements of the UKGC. They are all regulated and licensed by the commission to assure customers they use a safe site. We would only recommend sites that are legal to operate and play in the UK. For further peace of mind, players can confirm a site’s license by checking the homepage or at the bottom of the web pages.

Bonuses and Promotions

The various bonuses and promotions that are available at online betting sites play a major part in determining whether it is one of the best sites. It will need to feature a strong welcome bonus for new customers and regular promotions for existing customers to keep them coming back to the site. Many sites also feature a loyalty program, which is another great incentive to return and use the same site.

Mobile Compatability

Now more than ever, having a mobile-compatible platform will almost automatically make it one of the top UK betting sites. It creates a wider audience to which the site can appeal, as those who may not have access to a desktop can join in, and customers who are often commuting or on the move can access the site and its features from wherever they are. All of these best betting sites feature an entirely mobile-friendly platform that can be accessed via browser or by using a dedicated app that can be downloaded across iOS and Android devices.

Ease Of Use

Online betting sites that are complicated, busy and difficult for customers to locate what they are looking for will not appeal as a site to play at and return to. It is important to be one of the top 10 betting sites in the UK so that your betting site is easy to use and navigate and is visually appealing. This means removing unnecessary clutter, including categories, to find what you want easily and have a smooth and seamless experience throughout.

Live Streaming

Finally, we look at the live-streaming capabilities of a site. Offering customers the ability to stream their favourite team or sport live while tracking their bets and placing live in-play bets according to the action will attract a larger audience. It is a common feature, especially when it comes to horse racing and football, that potential customers will be looking for when choosing the online betting sites where they wish to play.

Payment Methods Available At The UK’s Best Betting Sites

The best betting sites in the UK offer various payment methods for customers to choose from. Below, we have listed some of the top picks.

How To Deposit And Withdraw Funds

Once you have created your account at any of these UK betting sites, the next step is to deposit funds into your account to use to place your bets, then after they have settled, withdraw your winnings. To help you learn how to perform both of these actions, we have provided a step-by-step guide below.

First, go to the ‘Deposit or ‘Withdraw’ section on your chosen betting site. This can usually be found in the top menu or your account dashboard. Next, select which action you wish to perform from the options available. Once you have selected to deposit or withdraw funds, you will need to input the transaction details, including the amount you wish to deposit or withdraw, as well as your card information. This includes your 16-digit card number, expiration date, CVV, etc. Verify that the entered information is accurate, then click to confirm the transaction. Once complete, wait for the payment to be processed. For deposits, these are often instant. These withdrawals may vary from instant to 1-3 days, depending upon your payment method and on different online betting sites.

What To Bet On This Week

This week sees the second week of the international break, with friendlies and play-off eliminator matches up until Wednesday. England faces Belgium in a friendly match on Tuesday, while Wales faces Poland for a place in this summer’s European Championships. Wednesday sees the second leg of the Women’s Champions League quarter-final matches featuring Emma Hayes Chelsea side, who head into the match 3-0 up on aggregate. Friday is the return to EFL action, with the Premier League following on Saturday. IPL action is underway throughout the week with many familiar faces returning, alongside England Women in T20 action with New Zealand on Wednesday. The Premier League of Darts action heads into Night 9 at the SSE Arena on Thursday, with Luke Humphries looking to secure a fourth-night win in a row, alongside plenty of horse racing action taking place across the country.

FAQs

What Is The Best Online Betting Site in The UK?

The best online betting site in the UK is William Hill, thanks to its great offers, positive user ratings, and experience.

What Are The Best Online Betting Sites?

The best online betting sites in the UK are as follows:

William Hill

Betfred

BetVictor

Copybet

BetMGM

Sky Bet

Betway

Fitzdares

10bet

Bet365

What are the best payment methods to use at online betting sites?

The best payment methods to use at online betting sites are Visa Debit, MasterCard, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Skrill, Bank transfer, and Paysafecard.

Which betting site is the best for in-play betting?

William Hill is the best UK betting site for in-play betting on various sports while also being able to watch and follow the biggest events streamed live.

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.

