Provided By

The Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offers and Free Bets

The undisputed star of the show at Cheltenham this and every year — but especially this year — is the Gold Cup Steeplechase! It’s celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024 and promises to be a spectacle to behold! Of course, the betting surrounding such an important event will be something you can’t afford to miss out on, so here are our recommendations for the best betting offers and sites.

Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Betvictor – Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets William Hill – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets Paddy Power – Bet £10 Get Cashback if it Loses 10bet – 50% up to £50 Welcome Bonus Sky Bet – Get £30 in Free Bets Fitzdares – Bet £50 Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Free Spins Tote – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Betway – £30 Matched Bet if your Acca Loses bet365 – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

T&Cs: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAwareGamStopGambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Best Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offers and Free Bets

1. Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Signing up with Copy Bet at this year’s Cheltenham Festival could net you £50 in bonus funds when you wager your first £10. The bonus will be credited to your new account as bonus funds once your qualifying bet has settled.

T&Cs: BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for the customers who signed up on 01.02.2024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £/€10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet lasts for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK and ROI clients only.

2. BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets

The BetVictor Cheltenham betting offer will grant you £20 in bonus funds when you wager £10 on a new account! These bonus funds will be split into four bets of £5, each used on a different horse racing market. These bonus bets can be split up and used freely within their parameters and will be awarded upon the settlement of the qualifying bet.

T&Cs: 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

3. William Hill – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

When you sign up with William Hill, you can claim their welcome offer of £60 in bonus funds when you wager £10 on your new account. Those bonus funds can then be used to bet on anything within the sportsbook, including on the Cheltenham races!

T&Cs: 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022 Maximum bonus £60. Bonus expires 72 hours from issue. New customers only. Minimum stake £10 on selected games. Wagering requirements apply. Online only. Virtual markets excluded. Further terms apply.

4. Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Betfred is offering one of the best free bets for Cheltenham deals, where you can claim £30 in bonus bets when you wager your first £10. These bonus bets are added as collective funds and can be used however, and wherever on the sportsbook you like! You must make your qualifying bet with a debit card deposit for it to count.

T&Cs: New customers only. 09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply

5. Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

Spreadex’s Cheltenham betting offer caters to its strength as a combination of spread and fixed odds betting. When you place and settle a qualifying bet of £10 on a new Spreadex account, you’ll receive £40 in bonus funds: two £10 fixed odds bets and four £5 spread bets. Not all of these bonuses will be added at once, so don’t worry if you don’t see it all immediately.

T&Cs: 18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus get a £1 free Race Index spread bet to try our racing spread markets!

6. BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

BetMGM’s Cheltenham betting offer will net you £60 in bonus funds when you make a qualifying wager of £10. After settling your qualifying bet, these free bets will be automatically credited to your account.

T&Cs: New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org.

14/03/2024 – BREAKING NEWS: It seems that Nicky Henderson’s hopes of a successful Cheltenham Gold Cup Day have been taken away, as two more of his horses have been withdrawn from race proceedings. Sir Gino was the favourite to win Friday’s Triumph Hurdle at 1:30pm and Shanagh Bob was set to run in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at 2:50pm.

How to Bet on the Boodles Gold Cup Steeplechase

If you’re hoping to bet on the Gold Cup in 2024 using one of these fantastic deals, just follow these simple steps to get betting in no time!

Pick a deal and visit the website — follow any of our links to reach the sign-up page. Create an account by entering your name, date of birth, address, email, etc. Don’t forget the promo code if you require one! Verify your account — while this doesn’t need to be done immediately, the sooner you do this, the better. Make your first deposit of enough to cover the qualifying wager. Place your first bet — ensure you’re wagering enough to activate the bonus; if you don’t do it right, you might miss out on the bonus. Wait for the bet to settle, then claim your bonus from the promotions tab. If you didn’t place your qualifying bet on the Gold Cup, search for the Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup odds and wager your free bets on that!

To make the most of the schedule for Cheltenham Day 4 and place bets on some of the other epic races on Friday, head over to our page: https://www.cityam.com/betting/uk/cheltenham-day-4-betting-offers-and-free-bets/

Boodles Gold Cup Steeplechase Last 10 Winners

Year Horse Age Jockey Trainer 2023 Galopin Des Champs 7 Paul Townend Willie Mullins 2022 A Plus Tard 8 Rachael Blackmore Henry De Bromhead 2021 Minella Indo 8 Jack Kennedy Henry De Bromhead 2020 Al Boum Photo 8 Paul Townend Willie Mullins 2019 Al Boum Photo 7 Paul Townend Willie Mullins 2018 Native River 8 Richard Johnson Colin Tizzard 2017 Sizing John 7 Robbie Power Jessica Harrington 2016 Don Cossack 9 Bryan Cooper Gordon Elliott 2015 Coneygree 8 Nico de Boinville Mark Bradstock 2014 Lord Windermere 8 Davy Russell Jim Culloty

Boodles Gold Cup Steeplechase FAQs

When is the Boodles Gold Cup Steeplechase?

You can catch the Gold Cup race on the fourth and final day of the Cheltenham Festival, aptly called the Gold Cup Day. That will be on Friday 15th March.

What time is the Boodles Gold Cup Steeplechase?

The Gold Cup will take place at half-three in the afternoon (15:30) and is the fourth race of the day.

What distance is the Boodles Gold Cup Steeplechase?

The Gold Cup Steeplechase is approximately three miles and two furlongs in distance.

Who won the Boodles Gold Cup Steeplechase in 2023?

The 2023 Gold Cup was won by the horse Galopin Des Champs, a 7-year-old gelding. Galopin Des Champs was ridden by Paul Townend and trained by Willie Mullins.

What to do if you have a Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please don’t hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you: