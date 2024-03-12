Provided By

The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase Betting Offers

The 2024 Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase takes place on Wednesday, 13th March and ahead of the highly anticipated event, we have put together all of the best Cheltenham betting offers for you to choose from. All of these offers can be claimed ahead of the race and free bets can be placed on the Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase. To find out more about the race, past winners, and how to sign up and claim your offer, keep reading below.

Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Betvictor – Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets William Hill – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets Paddy Power – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets 10bet – 50% up to £50 Welcome Bonus Fitzdares – Bet £50 Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Free Spins Tote – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Betway – £30 Matched Bet if your Acca Loses Unibet – Bet £20 Get £1 Free Bet for Every Race bet365 – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

T&Cs: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAwareGamStopGambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Best Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase Betting Offers and Free Bets

1. Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

New customers signing up to Copy Bet ahead of the Cheltenham Festival can claim one of the best Cheltenham betting offers on the market. Create an account and place a qualifying bet of £10 to receive £50 in free bets to use across the site.

T&Cs: BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for the customers who signed up on 01.02.2024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £/€10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet lasts for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK and ROI clients only.

2. BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets

BetVictor has proven itself to have some cracking Cheltenham betting offers available for new customers, too. Create an account with BetVictor and place a first qualifying bet of £10. Wait for this to settle, and once it has, receive £20 in free bets to use at the site in your account.

T&Cs: 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

3. William Hill – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

William Hill is another top bookie offering one of the standout Cheltenham betting offers ahead of the festival. Sign up to the site today to receive £60 in free bets to use throughout the Cheltenham Festival. All you need to do is place a qualifying £10 bet and wait for it to settle when your free bets will be added to your account.

T&Cs: 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022 Maximum bonus £60. Bonus expires 72 hours from issue. New customers only. Minimum stake £10 on selected games. Wagering requirements apply. Online only. Virtual markets excluded. Further terms apply.

4. Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Next is the Cheltenham Festival betting offers from Betfred. If you are a new customer to the site, register for an account and place a bet of £10 on any qualifying Cheltenham market. Once the bet has settled, receive £40 in free bets into your account.

T&Cs: New customers only. 09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply

5. Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

For new customers looking for a new place to bet or even a first place to start, look no further than Spreadex. Offering some of the best Cheltenham betting offers, all customers need to do is register at the site and place a £10 qualifying bet to receive £40 in free bets to use to bet again at the site.

T&Cs: 18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus get a £1 free Race Index spread bet to try our racing spread markets!

6. BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

BetMGM is another site with an exciting welcome offer for new customers signing up ahead of the Festival. Home to some of the top Cheltenham betting offers, all you need to do is sign up for an account with BetMGM and place a qualifying bet of £10 to receive £60 in free bets to use to place another bet at the site.

T&Cs: New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org.

How to Bet on the Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase

It is super quick and simple to sign up to any of these bookmakers and claim the top Cheltenham betting offers. We have provided a step-by-step guide below to help you.

Click the link provided on the bookmaker of your choice to be taken to the dedicated sign-up page. Enter your personal details like your name, address, date of birth, email address, etc. Create a unique, memorable username and password combination. Sign in and make your first deposit Place a qualifying first bet of £10. Wait for the bet to settle. Enjoy!

To place a bet on The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase, just head to the Cheltenham Festival category on the bookmaker’s website and select the race accordingly. Then, choose the odds of each horse you wish to back. Once you are happy with your choices of bets, enter your £10 stake on your bet slip to ensure that you qualify for the sites Cheltenham betting offers. Click to confirm, and then place your bet.

For more info on the best betting offers for the entire of Cheltenham Festival Day 2, not just for the feature race, check out our page here.

The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase Last 10 Winners

Below, we have put together a list of the last 10 winners of The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase ahead of the 2024 event.

YEAR HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER 2023 Energumene Paul Townend W P Mullins 2022 Energumene Paul Townend W P Mullins 2021 Put The Kettle On Aidan Coleman Henry De Bromhead 2020 Politologue Harry Skelton Paul Nicholls 2019 Altior Nico de Boinville Nicky Henderson 2018 Altior Nico de Boinville Nicky Henderson 2017 Special Tiara Noel Fehily Henry De Bromhead 2016 Sprinter Sacre Nico de Boinville Nicky Henderson 2015 Dodging Bullets Sam Twiston-Davies Paul Nicholls 2014 Sire De Grugy Jamie Moore Gary Moore 2013 Sprinter Sacre Barry Geraghty Nicky Henderson

The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase FAQs

When is the Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase?

The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase will be run on Wednesday 13th March.

What time is the Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase?

The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steele Chase will start at 15:30.

What distance is the Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase?

The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steele Chase is run over a distance of 1 mile and 7 furlongs.

Who won the Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase in 2023?

Energumene was the winner of the Betway Queen Mother Champions Steele Chase in 2023.

What To Do If You Have a Gambling Problem?

If you feel that you are developing a gambling problem or addiction, and that gambling in person or online is becoming less and less fun, we strongly advise that you seek help from one of the following resources to get you on the road to recovery.