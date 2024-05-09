The Best Live Casino Sites in the UK

Live casino sites offer a gaming experience that brings players closer to the casino floor than ever. Our casino experts have ranked Jackpot City Casino as the best place to play live casino games, thanks to its range of great features, variety of live dealer games and its leading welcome offer of “Up to £100 Bonus + 100 Free Spins.”

Jackpot City is not the only fantastic live dealer casino available in the UK right now, check out our other recommendations below:

Casino Offer Best for… ⭐️ 1. Jackpot City Casino Up to £100 Bonus + 100 Free Spins Best Online Casino Overall T&Cs:New UK based customers only. You must opt in (on registration form) & deposit £20+ via a debit card to qualify. Offer valid 7 days from registration. Welcome Bonus: 100% match up to £100 on 1st deposit. 50x wagering applies (as do weighting requirements.) Free Spins: Awarded on Gold Blitz once you have staked £20 on any Games Global game. Spin value = 10p. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Full Terms.

⭐️2. Pub Casino 100% up to £100 Welcome Bonus Brand New Casino T&Cs:Welcome bonus for new players only | Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100 | Min. deposit is £10 | No max cash out | Wagering is 40x bonus | Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5. Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse | Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded for welcome bonus | Cashback when offered, applies to deposits where no bonus is included | Cashback is cash with no restrictions |

⭐️ 3. BetMGM Casino Up to £200 Cash + 100 Free Spins Best Casino with Sportsbook T&Cs: New customers only. Opt in & deposit £10+ within 7 days & wager 35x to get up to £100. Wagering contributions vary. 7 day expiry. Receive 10 – 50 Free Spins worth 10p on Big Bass Splash. 3 day expiry. Eligible on 2 deposits. T&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

⭐️ 4. talkSPORT BET Get £30 in Casino Bonuses + 25 Free Spins Competitive Welcome Offer 18+ New customers only. Opt in and wager £10, in 7 days. Get 3x £10 in casino bonuses, with 40x wagering, + 25 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Max Redeemable £750. T&C’s apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

5. William Hill Vegas Get 200 Free Spins when you play £10

USE BONUS CODE: BBS200 Top Online Reputation T&Cs: 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code BBS200 only. Opt in required. 1x per customer. Big Bass Splash only. Min £10 deposit & wager. Max 200 Free Spins at 10p per spin. Free Spins expire 24 hours from issue. Max redeemable £30. Eligibility rules, game, location, currency, payment-method restrictions and terms and conditions apply.

6. Hippodrome Casino Up to £50 Welcome Bonus Slot Game Variety T&Cs: New customers only. You must opt in (on registration form) & deposit £20 to qualify. Offer valid 7 days from registration. Debit card deposits only. Welcome Bonus: 100% match bonus up to £50 on 1st deposit. 50x wagering applies (as do weighting requirements.)Free Spins: Awarded on Big Bass Splash once you have staked £20 . Spin value = 20p. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Full Terms.

7. PlayFrank Casino Get £100 Bonus + 50 Bonus Spins User Experience 18+. New players only. Min deposit £20. Bonuses up to a max of £100 + 50 bonus spins. Wagering bonus 35x. Wagering bonus spins 35x. The winnings must be wagered within 21 days. Bonus T&C apply.

8. bet365 Casino Stake £10 Get 100 Free Spins Best for Existing Customer Promos T&Cs: Deposit and stake £10 on eligible Casino games to get 100 Free Spins. Time limits, game restrictions and T&Cs apply.

9. Mr Vegas 100% up to £200 on your 1st Deposit Great Game Variety T&Cs:Get 100% deposit bonus up to £ 200 on your first deposit. Your bonus is immediately available for activation after you have made your first deposit. To activate your bonus, go to “My Profile” → “My Bonuses”. With only 35 times wager requirement! . 18+ T&Cs Apply.

10. Monopoly Casino Spend £10 Get 30 Free Spins Best for Free Spins Bonuses T&Cs: New members only, must opt in. Min £10 deposit & wager. 30 day expiry from deposit.18+. Free Spins: on MONOPOLY Paradise Mansion. 1p coin size, max lines. Bingo: Advertised ticket value based on £1 tickets. Game availability & restrictions apply.

11. LeoVegas Up to £100 + 50 Free Spins Best UK Mobile Casino T&Cs:18+ begambleaware.org, T&Cs apply. New reg only. Opt in & deposit £10, £25 or £50 within 7 days & further 7 days to wager cash stakes 35x to unlock reward (£50 on 2 deposits). 3 day exp. Wagering/game contributions vary. 25 wager-free spins x10p to added to Big Bass Splash with each qualifying deposit, 3 day expiry.

12. Grosvenor Casino Deposit £20 Play with £50 Best for Live Casino Games T&Cs: NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. MIN DEPOSIT £20 (EXC PAYPAL). MAX BONUS £30, BONUS AMOUNT NON-WITHDRAWABLE, PLAYABLE ON SELECTED GAMES ONLY. 30X WAGERING FOR £30 BONUS. EXPIRES WITHIN 30 DAYS. MAX WIN £2,000. *T&CS APPLY

Our Top 5 Live Dealer Casino Picks for 2024 Reviewed

1. Jackpot City Casino – Best Live Dealer Casino

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

T&Cs: New UK based customers only. You must opt in (on registration form) & deposit £20+ via a debit card to qualify. Offer valid 7 days from registration. Welcome Bonus: 100% match up to £100 on 1st deposit. 50x wagering applies (as do weighting requirements.) Free Spins: Awarded on Gold Blitz once you have staked £20 on any Games Global game. Spin value = 10p. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Full Terms.

The top live casino on our list is Jackpot City, another casino with a great international reputation backing up its recently released UK site. It features all the live casino games you expect to see, like roulette, blackjack, baccarat and game shows, all presented on a slick, easy-to-navigate website. The promotions are limited, but they are generous and complimented by an extensive range of payment options and easy account management.

Sign up with Jackpot City today, and you can claim a 100% match bonus of up to £100 on your first deposit of £20 or more, plus 100 free spins!

Pros Cons ✅ Fantastic games from top developers ❌ Limited payment methods ✅ Features game tournaments ✅ Friendly and responsive customer support

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

100% UP TO £100 WELCOME BONUS T&Cs: Welcome bonus for new players only | Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100 | Min. deposit is £10 | No max cash out | Wagering is 40x bonus | Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5. Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse | Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded for welcome bonus | Cashback when offered, applies to deposits where no bonus is included | Cashback is cash with no restrictions |

There’s no better live casino to recommend to UK players than Pub Casino. It offers a sophisticated and attractive website with a wide selection of fantastic casino games, including slots, table games and even casual titles. And, of course, the collection of live dealer titles is impressive, with 70 to pick from, all made by some of the best developers in the business. However, this is a casino limited to the UK and does not cater well to anyone outside of it, so if you find yourself travelling or prefer a different currency to GBP, this is not the site for you.

Pub Casino has a very generous welcome bonus of a 100% match bonus on your first deposit up to £100.

Pros Cons ✅ Good-looking, intuitive web design ❌ Limited withdrawal methods ✅ Award-winning casino ✅ 24/7 customer support

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

UP TO £200 CASH + 100 FREE SPINS T&Cs: New customers only. Opt in & deposit £10+ within 7 days & wager 35x to get up to £100. Wagering contributions vary. 7 day expiry. Receive 10 – 50 Free Spins worth 10p on Big Bass Splash. 3 day expiry. Eligible on 2 deposits. T&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

BetMGM Casino is one of our expert’s top choices, successfully meeting all of our rigorous requirements. BetMGM is a reputable brand that has accumulated significant expertise in the gaming sector over the course of several years. The website showcases a wide range of games, such as slots, table games, and live dealer titles, all developed by leading software providers to guarantee a superior gaming experience.

There is no superior sensation than receiving a reward when engaging in gameplay at a prestigious online casino. BetMGM Casino offers a variety of promos for both new and existing customers, such as welcome offers and a loyalty rewards programme.

Pros Cons ✅ Great site for live casino fans ❌ No live chat support ✅ Many payment options ✅ Mobile-friendly

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

GET 50 FREE SPINS WHEN YOU STAKE £10 T&Cs: 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code BBS200 only. Opt in required. 1x per customer. Big Bass Splash only. Min £10 deposit & wager. Max 200 Free Spins at 10p per spin. Free Spins expire 24 hours from issue. Max redeemable £30. Eligibility rules, game, location, currency, payment-method restrictions and terms and conditions apply.

You can’t talk about UK casinos without mentioning William Hill Vegas, especially live casinos. William Hill Vegas was one of the first pioneers of live casino games, partnering with Evolution Gaming to make some of the world’s premier live dealer titles that we still love and play today! The William Hill Vegas live casino site is sleek and stylish, with many titles to choose from, offering a premium live casino experience.

William Hill Vegas Live Casino’s welcome offer awards players with 200 free spins when you play £10!

Pros Cons ✅ Pioneers of live casino gaming ❌ Grosvenor’s focus is on landbased locations ✅ Biggest gambling company in the UK ✅ Rewarding, multi-platform loyalty programme

Expert Rating: 4.6/5

GET UP TO £50 WELCOME BONUS T&Cs: New customers only. You must opt in (on registration form) & deposit £20 to qualify. Offer valid 7 days from registration. Debit card deposits only. Welcome Bonus: 100% match bonus up to £50 on 1st deposit. 50x wagering applies (as do weighting requirements.)Free Spins: Awarded on Big Bass Splash once you have staked £20 . Spin value = 20p. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Full Terms.

Another of our top recommendations for the best live dealer casino is Hippodrome. This is a site we love to recommend as it has an excellent reputation and a solid foundation that you can trust. With hundreds of games, Hippodrome is a fantastic choice for all sorts of players. However, it might not be the best choice for beginners as it’s a large site with many different services and could overwhelm inexperienced players.

Sign up with Hippodrome Casino to claim their welcome bonus of £50 when you make a qualifying deposit. Just use our link to sign up; no promo code is required.

Pros Cons ✅ Lots of games, including bet365 originals ❌ Long verification process ✅ Quick withdrawals ✅ 24/7 customer service

What are Live Casinos and How Do They Work?

Live casinos are online casinos that host live dealer games. Live dealer games are much like regular online casino games, except a real croupier hosts the game through a live stream instead of a computer program. This adds a layer of transparency and authenticity to the gaming experience, allowing you to see the cards being dealt in real time by a professional. It also brings you closer to the excitement of playing in a real casino from the comfort of your home.

When you are playing a live dealer game, the person on the other side of the screen is an actual human, and you will also be playing with other real players through the digital interface. For games like poker or blackjack, you’ll only be able to see your own hand, and the advanced cameras scan all your cards and actions into the game program. This ensures fairness and provides a backup in case there’s an error or your internet gives out. You will be timed as you make your bets to ensure the games do not take too long, but you might still need to exercise more patience with a live dealer title than a regular online table game.

You can talk to the croupier or other players during the game through a text chat feature. The live stream is one-way, and the dealer can not see or hear you, so it’s important that you take full advantage of the chat function to communicate with them.

Other than the interface change, however, live dealer games work identically to their digital counterparts, just with the added atmosphere of an actual casino floor. If you dislike a detached, solo experience from your online gaming, then live dealer titles are for you.

What are the Most Popular Live Casino Games?

Live casino games can be highly varied in content and playstyle, so we’ve gathered a short list of the most popular kinds:

Live Poker — Live poker is much like regular poker, both online and offline. Live dealer poker games often favour variations where players compete against the dealer instead of each other. This includes three-card and Caribbean stud, but you can find versions of Texas Hold’em, too. Live dealer poker sometimes facilitates side bets, but you must check the ruleset to know which optional rules are applied. A huge benefit to live dealer poker is that the game will tell you what your best hand is, making it more accessible to new players.

— Live poker is much like regular poker, both online and offline. Live dealer poker games often favour variations where players compete against the dealer instead of each other. This includes three-card and Caribbean stud, but you can find versions of Texas Hold’em, too. Live dealer poker sometimes facilitates side bets, but you must check the ruleset to know which optional rules are applied. A huge benefit to live dealer poker is that the game will tell you what your best hand is, making it more accessible to new players. Live Blackjack — Blackjack is the most popular table game in the world, so you can usually find many versions of live dealer blackjack even at smaller live online casinos. In live blackjack, you play against the dealer to make a hand closest to 21. Depending on the version of Blackjack, you will also have additional rules in play, like ace splitting, insurance bets and surrender functions.

— Blackjack is the most popular table game in the world, so you can usually find many versions of live dealer blackjack even at smaller live online casinos. In live blackjack, you play against the dealer to make a hand closest to 21. Depending on the version of Blackjack, you will also have additional rules in play, like ace splitting, insurance bets and surrender functions. Live Roulette — Online live roulette is virtually the same as in-person roulette, thanks to the spectating nature of the gameplay. The live croupier will maintain the roulette wheel, and you can place bets through the virtual table. You can communicate with other present players or the dealer through a text chat, and all betting opportunities are time-limited to prevent games from slowing down.

— Online live roulette is virtually the same as in-person roulette, thanks to the spectating nature of the gameplay. The live croupier will maintain the roulette wheel, and you can place bets through the virtual table. You can communicate with other present players or the dealer through a text chat, and all betting opportunities are time-limited to prevent games from slowing down. Live Baccarat — Live baccarat works similarly to roulette, as gameplay is mainly limited to the dealer. Baccarat is very similar to blackjack, where the ‘player’ and the dealer compete to have a hand closer to the required sum (9 in this case) by drawing cards. However, in baccarat, participants bet on whether the player or banker will win instead of playing themselves, like in blackjack. So playing with a live dealer is close to the real-life experience, even mimicking the social aspect if players use the chat rooms.

— Live baccarat works similarly to roulette, as gameplay is mainly limited to the dealer. Baccarat is very similar to blackjack, where the ‘player’ and the dealer compete to have a hand closer to the required sum (9 in this case) by drawing cards. However, in baccarat, participants bet on whether the player or banker will win instead of playing themselves, like in blackjack. So playing with a live dealer is close to the real-life experience, even mimicking the social aspect if players use the chat rooms. Live Game Shows — Game shows are online casino games unique to the live dealer genre. Live game shows allow you to step into the shoes of a TV contestant, wagering money on elaborate game sets with a host to help you play the game. These usually revolve around large spinning wheels, and popular games include Monopoly, Wheel of Fortune and Deal or No Deal.

How to Sign Up to a Live Casino Site?

Have any of these live casinos caught your eye? If so, just follow these simple steps, and you can play live dealer games in no time flat!

Pick one of our recommendations and use our unique link to reach the registration page. Start account creation and enter your details — including name, age, telephone number, email, username and password combination. Do not forget your promo code if you need one! Confirm and verify your account — start verification as soon as possible to save you trouble when you try to withdraw later. Make your first deposit — make sure you deposit enough money to meet the requirements for your welcome bonus! Once you have qualified for your bonus, if it’s not automatically credited to your balance, you may need to claim it from the promotions tab in your account.

Live Dealer Games vs Casino Games

What is the difference between live dealer titles and casino games? The main difference comes down to the matter of human touch. Live dealer games are what they sound like, an online game where you play with a human croupier on a monitor, facilitated by a live stream. In contrast, regular online casino games are dealt with by computer programs.

This gives the live dealer titles the benefit of personality, where a player can see the cards being dealt and know that the game is being dictated by real-life probability instead of having to trust a computer program. It also returns some of the atmosphere of playing in a real casino that’s lost when viewed through a screen.

On the other hand, live casino games can be much slower than their digital counterparts. Regular table games deal instantly, and play is sped up. Not to mention, live dealer games are usually multiplayer, so you are waiting on other players, too, not just the croupier.

If you want to know more about the best online casinos in the UK and what games they have to offer, head over to our page here.

Mobile Live Casinos

We like taking all our services on the go nowadays, and our online gaming is no different! With all of our top picks for the best live casinos, you have two main options for accessing them through your mobile device:

Mobile Browser

All of the online casinos we ever recommend are accessible on mobile browsers. Pick your favourite web browser apps like Google or Safari, and search for your live casino the same as you would on a desktop. The live casino site adapts to the size of your phone screen for easier use, and the games work just as well on your smaller screen.

If you are hoping to find a live dealer game, just search for it as you would on a computer and select the game you want.

Mobile App

If you want the premium mobile experience, turn to live casinos with a native mobile app. These will work well on mobile and tablet devices, offering streamlined interfaces that load quicker and are optimised for a smaller device. Games are likewise better adapted through apps, with interactions easier and are not subject to the banners and popups you find on mobile browser apps.

Currently, mobile live casino apps are more of a luxury than the standard, but more and more are being released as we shift from desktop to mobile internet access. So, even if your favourite live casino does not support an app now, it likely will in the near future!

Best Live Casino Software Developers

Unlike slot game developers, live casino software developers are less common, but those at the top of the pack are doing fantastic work. These are the industry leaders of live casino software:

Evolution Gaming

Pragmatic Play

Gammastack

Ezugi

Playtech

Payment Methods at Live Casinos

The best UK live casinos allow customers to use various transaction methods. Most of the time, if you deposit with a particular method, you must also withdraw through that method. Each payment option is usually instant to deposit but could take up to a few days for withdrawals — please check the payment methods section of your chosen casino to learn how long each method will take.

Here’s a list of the most popular payment methods at UK live casinos:

Visa

Mastercard

PayPal

Skrill

Neteller

Paysafecard

Pay by Phone

Direct Bank Transfer

Top Tips on Playing Live Dealer Casino Games

Now that you have a grasp on live casinos, you are probably interested in trying them. Well, our experts have compiled a few of their best tips to get the most out of your live casino experience!

Make full use of the live chat — live dealer streams are one-way, so while you can see the dealer, they can not see you. Communication with your dealer is essential and part of what makes the live experience unique. So be sure to take full advantage of the live chat feature as you play to keep gameplay fun and build a good camaraderie with the croupier and other players.

— live dealer streams are one-way, so while you can see the dealer, they can not see you. Communication with your dealer is essential and part of what makes the live experience unique. So be sure to take full advantage of the live chat feature as you play to keep gameplay fun and build a good camaraderie with the croupier and other players. Play somewhere with a strong wifi connection — live streams can be data-intensive, so they are not the best choice for on-the-go gaming. We recommend playing in a location with a reliable internet connection so your live stream does not lag or cut out entirely.

— live streams can be data-intensive, so they are not the best choice for on-the-go gaming. We recommend playing in a location with a reliable internet connection so your live stream does not lag or cut out entirely. The dealer is a real person, so treat them like it — Online gameplay can get exciting and frustrating in equal measure, and when we get heated in an anonymous space, we can sometimes forget that we are dealing with real people. While you may be watching them through a screen, your croupier is a human being, not a computer program. Treat them with respect and patience, and it will surely improve your game overall.

— Online gameplay can get exciting and frustrating in equal measure, and when we get heated in an anonymous space, we can sometimes forget that we are dealing with real people. While you may be watching them through a screen, your croupier is a human being, not a computer program. Treat them with respect and patience, and it will surely improve your game overall. Moderate your play—live dealer titles may feel fresh and different from other online casino games, but they are the same games of chance at their core. So, you need to ensure that you are effectively moderating your play. Limit your bankroll, take frequent breaks, do not play while emotional, and always be willing to use the support tools available on a live casino site.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are live casinos rigged?

The live dealer games created by a trustworthy designer will never be rigged or manipulated. Check out our vetted and affiliated casinos for your options.

Can I play live casino games for free?

Of course you can! To play free live casino games, just select the casino that offers them by following the instructions provided in the terms and conditions. Check out this list of casinos to see which ones have welcome bonuses.

I lost my internet connection whilst playing – what happens now?

The website will typically take you to a non-liver version of the game when your connection comes back, allowing you to complete the round you were in the middle of.

What bonuses do live casinos offer?

Numerous benefits are offered by online live casinos, including free spins, cashback incentives, and deposit bonuses! Being a VIP member on a website also entitles you to access special bargains.

Can I win real money at live casinos?

Of Course! Real money winning on live casinos can be a possibility when depositing a wager. However this is also a game of chance and it has no guaranteed to win you money. Play Responsibly and don’t try to win back funds.

What to do if you have a gambling problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please don’t hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you: