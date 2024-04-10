Provided By

Spreadex Grand National Signup Offer – Bet 10 Get 40

Are you looking for something fresh when you bet on the 2024 Grand National? Then you should check out Spreadex! It deftly combines fixed odds and spread betting to provide a diverse and satisfying betting experience! Also, if you sign up in advance, you can receive the Spreadex Grand National betting offer.

How to Claim the Spreadex Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets for Grand National

This Grand National, Spreadex is offering all new customers £40 in free bets when they wager their first £10 or more! You’ll receive two £10 fixed odds bets and four £5 spread bets, which will be credited to your account in two halves over 24 hours.

Has the Spreadex ‘Bet £10 get £40’ deal caught your eye? You’ll be glad to know that claiming it is easier than ever. Just follow these simple steps to claim it today:

Use our link to reach the Spreadex sign-up page. Register your new account — this will require you to input personal details like your name, date of birth and email address. Make your first deposit of at least £10 Wager £10 or more at 1/2 odds or greater — this wager cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early to count. Once that wager has settled, the first half of your betting tokens will be credited to your account. You’ll receive the rest 24 hours later. Use your free bets within 28 days.

Spreadex Grand National Offer T&CS

Why Should You Choose Spreadex for your Grand National bets?

Spreadex is a unique choice for any punter looking to bet on the 2024 Grand National. Spread betting opens up a whole new world of betting for even the most experienced bettors, so if you’re looking to shake up your experience, this could be the sportsbook for you! Spreadex also has a solid fixed-odds betting system, some excellent deals up for grabs and even live streaming.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Unique combined fixed-odds and spread betting platform Spread betting has a higher inherent risk — you can lose more than your stake Generous horse racing betting offers Limited payment options Live streaming across major events Mobile friendly

Types of Spreadex Grand National Offers

Spreadex hosts a fantastic variety of horse racing betting offers, all of which can be used to bet on the Grand National. Spreadex has a couple of excellent insurance betting offers for horse racing, including ‘first past the post,’ ‘lucky double odds,’ and ‘2nd to a rag’ insurance. Additionally, you can claim acca boost deals up to 75% and refer a friend deals if you want to spread the fun. Find all these deals and more on the Spreadex ‘Promotions’ tab for more information.

Can I Live Stream the Grand National 2024 Through Spreadex?

Spreadex hosts live streaming across many major sporting events! This will include all the Grand National festival races, among many other daily streamed races. To watch an event, just log in to your Spreadex account, find the event you want to watch and click the ‘LIVE STREAMING’ link where it’s available. You can find all upcoming streaming events on the dedicated tab on the left of the sportsbook.

What to do if you have a gambling problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Spreadex Grand National Offer 2024?

Bet £10 and receive £40 in free bets! You’ll get £20 in fixed odds betting tokens and £20 in spread betting tokens.

How do the Spreadex Grand National Free Bets work?

Choose to use Spreadex Grand National free bets from the betting slip. You must use them at their total value. Spread betting tokens can only be used on a full spread betting account.

How do I bet on the 2024 Grand National with Spreadex?

Log into your Spreadex account and find the ‘Racing’ tab. On the default layout (you can customise it), you’ll find the Grand National bets under the ‘GB & Irish Racing section’ if you’re betting on the same day. If you’re betting in advance, find ante-post betting at the bottom of the screen. Add your wager to the betting slip and confirm your choice.

