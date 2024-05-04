Provided By

Sheffield United vs Nottingham: Great Betting Offers Up for Grabs! Explore These Betting Promos Now

This Saturday, Sheffield United will face Nottingham Forest on their home turf (Bramall Lane). Nottingham Forest hopes to win, secure its position, and avoid relegation. This article provides all the information users need to know in anticipation of this match, including stats, betting offers, key dates, and more. If you are interested in taking your football betting on the go, check out our list of the best football betting apps.

Our expert’s favourite betting offer for this game comes from CopyBet, so why not check it out today?

On Saturday the 4th of May, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United will go head-to-head in one of their last games of the season. With only three matches left for both teams, Nottingham Forest is hoping to hold their position and avoid relegation, sitting in 17th position at 26 points. Unfortunately, all hope of evading relegation for Sheffield Utd was lost after losing to Newcastle on Saturday, April 17th, leaving them 10 points behind Nottingham. This means that even if Sheffield United wins their next three games, they will still be relegated.

The results of the last five games for each team are as follows;

Sheffield United: Wins: 0 Draws: 1 Loses: 4

Nottingham Forest: Wins: 1 Draws: 1 Loses: 3



Sheffield Utd vs Nottingham Tips and Predictions

Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United have played against each other 22 times since 2003, and with 7 wins each and 8 draws, it is hard to predict how this game will go. However, based on the outcomes of each team’s last 5 games, Nottm Forest seems to have a better chance.

Most top bookmakers have Nottingham Forest as the favourite to win, and we are inclined to agree with them based on the performance of both teams during this season.

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Sheffield United

Odds (note: these are subject to change):

CopyBet: 6/1

BetVictor: 13/2

William Hill: 15/2

Betfred: 7/1

Spreadex: 7.9 – 12.6

BetMGM: 15/2

Betting Sites for Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield Utd

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Betting Offers & Betting promos for Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest

Sportsbook: Offer: Promo Code: CopyBet Bet £10 Get £50 N/A BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for the customers who signed up on 01.0202024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £/€10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet lasts for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK and ROI clients only. No cash-out. Max payout – £/€500. BetVictor Bet £10 Get £40 N/A 18+ Opt in, bet £10 (odds 2.00+) on any football market within 7 days of registration. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. gambleaware.org William Hill Bet £10 Get £30 R30 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 WELCOME50 New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. Spreadex Get £40 in Free Bets N/A 18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. BetMGM Bet £10 Get £40 N/A New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

So whether you are a Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest or general football fan, you can enjoy betting on this exciting match. All of the above betting sites are great options for betting on this game or any remaining match of the season. The promotions allow users to place wagers on great odds across various markets, so why not sign up and claim one in time for Saturday’s game?

What to do if you have a gambling problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please don’t hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you: