Provided By

Ryanair Steeple Chase 2024 – Betting Offers and Free Bets

If you are looking for the best Cheltenham betting offers for the Ryanair Steeple Chase look no further than this article. We have been carefully selecting the best offers and free bets ahead of the day 3 races, which includes the Ryanair Steeple Chase. Keep reading to find out more about these top offers, how to claim, and some history on the race’s previous winners.

Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Betvictor – Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets William Hill – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets Paddy Power – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets 10bet – 50% up to £50 Welcome Bonus Sky Bet – Get £30 in Free Bets Fitzdares – Bet £50 Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Free Spins Tote – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Betway – £30 Matched Bet if your Acca Loses Unibet – Bet £20 Get £1 Free Bet for Every Race bet365 – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

T&Cs: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAwareGamStopGambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Best Ryanair Steeple Chase Betting Offers and Free Bets

1. Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

For the best Cheltenham betting offers ahead of the Ryanair Steeple Chase, look no further than Copybet and its welcome offer. Sign up to the site and place a qualifying bet of £10 to receive £50 in free bets to use across the site.

T&Cs: BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for the customers who signed up on 01.02.2024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £/€10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet lasts for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK and ROI clients only.

2. BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets

New customers at BetVictor have fantastic Cheltenham betting offers waiting for them, just for signing up to the site. Register for an account and place a qualifying £10 bet to receive £20 worth of free bets to use throughout the rest of Cheltenham.

T&Cs: 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

3. William Hill – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

New customers at William Hill can grab themselves one of the site’s fantastic Cheltenham betting offers ahead of the day 3 feature race. Create an account and place a qualifying bet of £10, and you will receive £60 worth of free bets to use to bet again at the site.

T&Cs: 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022 Maximum bonus £60. Bonus expires 72 hours from issue. New customers only. Minimum stake £10 on selected games. Wagering requirements apply. Online only. Virtual markets excluded. Further terms apply.

4. Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

The best Cheltenham Festival betting offers do not stop there, Betfred is another site with a fantastic welcome promotion ahead of the Ryanair Steeple Chase. Register at Betfred and place a qualifying bet of £10 to get £50 worth of free bets.

T&Cs: New customers only. 09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply

5. Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

Spreadex is next on the list of bookies offering the best betting offers for Cheltenham. Currently, new users signing up to the site can get £40 in free bets just for registering and placing a qualifying bet of £10.

T&Cs: 18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus get a £1 free Race Index spread bet to try our racing spread markets!

6. BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

For more top Cheltenham betting offers on the Ryanair Steeple Chase, BetMGM is the place to be. New customers who place a qualifying bet of £10 after signing up will receive £60 in free bets to use at the site.

T&Cs: New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org.

How to Bet on the Ryanair Steeple Chase

It is simple to sign up to any of the bookmakers and claim the best Cheltenham betting offers on this exciting feature race. Below, we have put together a short step-by-step guide to help you get started.

Click the link provided from the best Cheltenham betting offers list that you wish to go ahead with and be taken to the bookmaker’s dedicated sign-up page. Once here, enter your personal details when prompted, like your name, address, date of birth, email, etc. Create a unique, memorable username and password combination Once the above is complete, sign in to your account and make your first deposit, making sure it meets the minimum requirements set out in the promotion terms. Place a qualifying first bet of £10 at the site. Wait for your bet to settle. Receive your bonus bets into your account shortly after your bet has settled. Finally, enjoy!

To place a bet on the Ryanair Steeple Chase race at this year’s Cheltenham Festival, just head to the bookmakers website you wish to claim an offer on. Head to the dedicated Cheltenham Festival page and click the race you want to follow. Choose the odds of each horse you wish to back, and once you are happy with your choice, enter your stake on your bet slip and click to confirm and place the bet.

The Ryanair Steeple Chase Last 10 Winners

We have put together a list below of the last 10 winners of the Day 3 feature race ahead of the 2024 event.

YEAR HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER 2023 Envoi Allen Rachael Blackmore Henry De Bromhead 2022 Allaho Paul Townend Willie Mullins 2021 Allaho Rachael Blackmore Willie Mullins 2020 Min Paul Townend Willie Mullins 2019 Frodon Bryony Frost Paul Nicholls 2018 Balko Des Flos Davy Russell Henry de Bromhead 2017 Un De Sceaux Ruby Walsh Willie Mullins 2016 Vautour Ruby Walsh Willie Mullins 2015 Uxizandre Tony McCoy Alan King 2014 Dynaste Tom Scudamore David Pipe 2013 Cue Card Joe Tizzard Colin Tizzard

The Ryanair Steeple Chase FAQs

When is the Ryanair Steeple Chase?

The Ryanair Steeple Chase is on Day 3. St Patrick’s Thursday, 14th March.

What time is the Ryanair Steeple Chase?

The Ryanair Steeple Chase starts at 14:50.

What distance is the Ryanair Steeple Chase?

The distance of the Ryan Steeple Chase is 2 miles and 5 furlongs.

Who won the Ryanair Steeple Chase in 2023?

Envoi Allen was the 2023 winner of the Ryanair Steeple Chase.

What to do if you have a Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please don’t hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you: